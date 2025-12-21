 How Peedanil Gold Research Helped Find A Solution For Persistent Nerve Pain
A Patanjali research paper in Wiley publication’s International Peer-Reviewed Journal, Pain Research and Management, shows the process of finding the Ayurvedic remedy.

These days, chronic non-painful conditions have been making the rounds and affecting the health of many. With holistic solutions hard to find in traditional medicine, Ayurveda offers a permanent natural cure for good health. In this regard, Patanjali developed Ayurvedic methods to introduce Peedanil Gold, an effective remedy for chronic nerve pain.

The research paper was published in the renowned Wiley publication’s International Peer-Reviewed Journal, Pain Research and Management. Patanjali offers safe, evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines to keep people healthy the world over.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, this Peedanil Gold research provides a fresh and natural hope to those suffering from chronic nerve pain and have been trying expensive conventional medicines for years without any results. He has seen millions worldwide suffer from nerve pain and has impacted their lives in a major way. 

When you suffer from neuropathic pain, it usually happens due to issues with diabetes, nerve injuries, post-surgical complications, chemotherapy side effects, or spinal injuries. It leads to issues like sleep troubles, irritability, and lowered productivity, thus making living a nonstop challenge. Of course, conventional medicines help with partial relief and not a permanent solution. 

To deal with this, Patanjali formulated a distinguishing herbo-mineral product – Peedanil Gold, which blends Ayurvedic principles with modern scientific advancements, which gives new hope to patients. Peedanil Gold is created with Brihatvata Chintamani Ras, Punarnavadi Mandoor, Shuddha Guggulu, Mukta Shukti Bhasma, Mahavata Vidwamsaka Ras, and Amavatari Ras. 

Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), spoke about Peedanil Gold demonstrating effectiveness for other conditions including osteoarthritis and joint inflammation. 

The scientific study on a Chronic Constriction Injury (CCI) model in rats found results in which Peedanil Gold strikingly eased pain caused by cold or heat stimuli. What was more exciting was that the effectiveness was on par with Gabapentin, a regular medication used for neuropathic pain. The tablet lowers the activity of pain receptors TRPV1, TRPV4, TRPA1, and TRPM8, which are key players in sensing pain. It also lowers important inflammatory markers like p38 MAP kinase and IL-6R. So, unlike traditional medicines providing brief relief from symptoms, Peedanil Gold provides a more comprehensive method of dealing with the underlying causes of nerve pain. 

With the research gone into creating Peedanil Gold, Patanjali offers a sensible and long-lasting solution to all your nerve pain troubles with the help of Ayurveda.

