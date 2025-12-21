 World Meditation Day 2025: How It Leads Inner Peace & Self Growth?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWorld Meditation Day 2025: How It Leads Inner Peace & Self Growth?

World Meditation Day 2025: How It Leads Inner Peace & Self Growth?

At its core, meditation is about stillness and awareness. Meditation can be done by focusing on the breath, a mantra, or the present moment, which leads to the gradual slowing down of the mind. It helps individuals detach from racing thoughts and emotional overload.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
World Meditation Day 2025 | Canva

Meditation is a mental practice or training that helps you focus, calm, and stabilise, ultimately leading to growth in your life. World Meditation Day is observed every year on December 21 with the aim of raising the importance of meditation, the growing importance of mindfulness, and mental well-being in today’s fast-paced world. The day encourages people to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their inner selves through the practice of meditation. As stress, anxiety, and burnout become common challenges, meditation is increasingly being recognised as a powerful tool for achieving inner peace and personal growth.

What is meditation?

At its core, meditation is about stillness and awareness. Meditation can be done by focusing on the breath, a mantra, or the present moment, which leads to the gradual slowing down of the mind. It helps individuals detach from racing thoughts and emotional overload. This process creates a sense of calm and clarity, allowing people to respond to situations more mindfully rather than reacting impulsively. Meditation helps to control your overwhelming emotions and helps you to find balance between emotions and logic. Over time, regular meditation can reduce stress levels, improve concentration, and enhance emotional stability.

Significance

FPJ Shorts
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer
Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer
Bharti Singh Gets Emotional, Says She Felt 'Scared' After Her Water Broke Before Second Boy's Birth: 'Raat Bhar Mujhe Uneasy Tha...' – VIDEO
Bharti Singh Gets Emotional, Says She Felt 'Scared' After Her Water Broke Before Second Boy's Birth: 'Raat Bhar Mujhe Uneasy Tha...' – VIDEO

The relevance of meditation has expanded beyond spiritual circles and entered mainstream wellness culture. Schools, workplaces, and healthcare systems are increasingly incorporating mindfulness practices to promote mental health and productivity. Meditation is now widely seen as a practical life skill that supports balance in everyday living. World Meditation Day serves as an invitation to begin or deepen this practice, even if only for a few minutes each day. Whether practiced in silence, through guided sessions, or with movement-based techniques, meditation offers a simple yet transformative path toward inner peace and self-growth.

Read Also
Gujarat To Mark World Meditation Day Today With State-Level Programme, Yoga Board Convocation
article-image

Interesting facts about meditation

Ancient texts from India show meditation has been practiced for thousands of years as a path to self-awareness and inner peace.

Scientific studies show meditation can increase grey matter in areas linked to memory, learning, and emotional regulation.

Regular meditation reduces cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress and anxiety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Peedanil Gold Research Helped Find A Solution For Persistent Nerve Pain

How Peedanil Gold Research Helped Find A Solution For Persistent Nerve Pain

World Meditation Day 2025: How It Leads Inner Peace & Self Growth?

World Meditation Day 2025: How It Leads Inner Peace & Self Growth?

David Guetta Performs In Mumbai After 8 Years, Takes Over Sunburn Festival By Storm — VIDEO

David Guetta Performs In Mumbai After 8 Years, Takes Over Sunburn Festival By Storm — VIDEO

Who Is Yolina Lindquist? USA Wins Miss Cosmo 2025 In Vietnam

Who Is Yolina Lindquist? USA Wins Miss Cosmo 2025 In Vietnam

Salman@60: 'Only Salman Can Be Prem'—Sooraj Barjatya On Creating Bollywood’s Most Enduring Hero

Salman@60: 'Only Salman Can Be Prem'—Sooraj Barjatya On Creating Bollywood’s Most Enduring Hero