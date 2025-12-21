Cardiac Surgeon's Toxic Arranged Marriage Experience: Asked If She Can Cook For 30 People & Remove Her Tatoo

The idea of arranged marriages, once deeply rooted in tradition and social acceptance, is increasingly being questioned, especially by women who are calling out the outdated and unreasonable expectations often attached to such alliances. In recent years, social media has become a powerful space where these concerns are openly discussed, and a viral Instagram video has once again brought the issue into focus.

Woman shares friend’s troubling arranged marriage experiences

An Instagram user recently shared a video narrating three unsettling experiences faced by her friend while navigating the arranged marriage process. The woman in question is on the verge of becoming a cardiac surgeon, yet her professional achievements did little to shield her from deeply regressive demands.

According to the video, one prospective groom’s family reportedly asked whether she would be able to cook for nearly 30 people daily in the future, citing that their son had no knowledge of cooking or household responsibilities. The demand left many questioning why domestic labour expectations continue to be disproportionately placed on women, regardless of their careers.

Parental responsibility becomes a dealbreaker

In another instance shared in the clip, a match was rejected because the woman expressed her wish to care for her own parents after marriage. The issue became even more sensitive given that she is a single child. The refusal highlighted a recurring double standard, where women are expected to prioritise their husband’s family while distancing themselves from their own.

Tattoo sparks yet another rejection

The third incident involved a prospective groom allegedly asking the woman to remove her tattoo if she wanted to proceed with the marriage. This demand further fuelled outrage online, with many calling it an intrusion into personal autonomy and self-expression.

Unsurprisingly, the woman declined all three proposals.

Social media reacts strongly

The video, shared by the Instagram handle nidhi_rathi.15, quickly gained traction, drawing close to a thousand views within a day. Netizens flooded the comments section with criticism and support, calling out the “audacity” of such expectations.

Many users, including women from the medical field, shared similar experiences, pointing out that even marriages within the same profession often fail to escape patriarchal norms. Others advised women to take their time with marriage, prioritise independence, and refuse to settle for relationships rooted in control or inequality.