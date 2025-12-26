'Cheque For His Mineral Water..': Virat Kohli's ₹10,000 Player Of The Match Cheque From Vijay Hazare Trophy Goes Viral

Virat Kohli continued his fine form in 50-over cricket with yet another batting masterclass on Friday. Playing for Delhi, Kohli smashed a innings high 77 in difficult conditions at the BCCI's CoE in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 37-year-old's half-century played a key role in Delhi clinching a nervy 7-wicket over Gujarat.

For his innings, Kohli was awarded the player of the match award. The former India captain was presented with a cheque of ₹10,000 in an image that has since gone viral. The 37-year-old is amongst the richest cricketers in the country and the prize money would count for peanuts. In fact, Kohli is known to drink imported bottled spring water, which costs ₹4,000 per liter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli is known for his commitment to fitness and health . That dedication makes him amongst the fittest sportsmen in the world. Despite being well into father time, Virat remains at the top of his game, showing no signs of slowing down at age 37.

Kohli is known to adopt a vegan diet. In fact, the former India captain even carries his own water. Virat drinks Evian, a French mineral water that comes from the French Alps. It costs approximately ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per liter. Considering his prize money from the Vijay Hazare Trophy player of the match, Kohli is likely to able to purchase only about 2 liters of his water.

Virat Kohli signed up to play two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy following BCCI's directive. The 37-year-old had last played the tournament more than 15 years ago in 2010. Now back for his state side, Kohli produced two masterful innings showcasing why he is among the greatest.

The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through to victory in both games. While he missed out on a player of the match award vs Andhra, he did get his due on Friday.