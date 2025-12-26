 'Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Back-To-Back Phenomenal Knocks
Star Indian player Virat Kohli showcased his enduring class in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with two brilliant innings, scoring 131 against Andhra Pradesh and 77 against Gujarat. The first innings displayed dominance and aggression, while the second highlighted calm, experience, and game management. His performances quickly went viral on social media, earning widespread praise from netizens.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he is still one of the most feared batters in Indian cricket, producing two masterful knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that instantly set social media ablaze. The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through crucial moments in both fixtures.

Kohli’s innings against Andhra Pradesh was vintage: tempo control, precise strike rotation, and the signature flurry of boundaries once he settled. Walking in under pressure, he built the innings brick by brick before accelerating ruthlessly in the final overs. The hundred, celebrated with his trademark intensity, felt like a statement.

Just days later, against Gujarat, Kohli showed another side of his game. He anchored the innings with a measured 77, turning potential trouble into calm assurance. Where the first knock showcased dominance, this one highlighted experience, absorbing pressure, choosing bowlers smartly, and finishing with authority.

As soon as clips and score updates surfaced, cricket fans took over X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, praising Kohli’s hunger and discipline despite his already legendary career.

One viral reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “Is Gautam Gambhir watching?” The comment, echoed by several others, hinted at the ongoing cricket chatter about selection dynamics and future leadership directions in Indian cricket.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Fans felt Kohli’s domestic form had arrived at exactly the right time, especially with major tournaments looming. Others hailed his professionalism, pointing out that while many senior players treat domestic cricket as optional, Kohli not only showed up, he dominated.

