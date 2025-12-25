'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral Throwback Christmas Video With Rohit Sharma

Image: Rohit Sharma/Tilak Varma/X

A blast from the past has cricket fans doing a double-take! An old video of Rohit Sharma wishing fans Merry Christmas has resurfaced and gone viral, showing the veteran star taking a cheerful video with his Mumbai teammates, including Abhishek Nayar, Shardul Thakur, and others.

While fans enjoyed the festive vibes and Rohit’s warm greetings, one detail stole the spotlight: Abhishek Nayar bears an uncanny resemblance to current rising star Tilak Varma. Netizens quickly noticed the similarity, sparking a wave of tweets and memes comparing the former Mumbai all-rounder with the Hyderabad batter, who is currently making waves in Indian cricket.

Comments ranged from playful observations like, “Tilak Varma traveled back in time?” to “Is that really Abhishek Nayar or a young Tilak Varma?” The striking resemblance has created a nostalgic-yet-hilarious conversation among cricket fans, bridging generations of players in a single viral clip.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to the news

While Nayar and Varma hail from different cricketing eras, the video proves that cricket magic isn’t just on the field, sometimes it happens in looks too.