Did A Sikkim Player Touch Rohit Sharma's Feet After Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

A moment involving Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim in Jaipur sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many fans believing that a Sikkim player touched Rohit’s feet during the post-match handshake. However, a closer look at the incident reveals a different, less dramatic explanation.

The incident occurred at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after the conclusion of the Group C fixture in the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy. As players from both teams lined up for the customary post-match handshakes, one Sikkim cricketer approached Rohit Sharma to shake hands. At that moment, the player’s cap slipped from his hand and fell onto the ground.

As the player bent down to pick up his cap, the angle of the camera and the timing of the movement led many viewers to assume that he was touching Rohit Sharma’s feet as a mark of respect. Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, fueling speculation and emotional reactions from fans who interpreted the gesture as a traditional sign of reverence.

In reality, the player was simply retrieving his fallen cap before completing the handshake. Rohit Sharma, known for his composed and respectful demeanor, waited calmly and then proceeded with the handshake as usual. There was no deliberate act of touching the veteran batter’s feet during the exchange.

Despite the misunderstanding, the moment highlighted the immense attention Rohit Sharma commands wherever he plays, even in domestic cricket. His rare appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy had already drawn large crowds, and every small interaction involving him was closely watched and analyzed by fans.

'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.