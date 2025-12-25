 'Vada Pav Khaoge Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Response To A Fan's Query Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Vada Pav Khaoge Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Response To A Fan's Query Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

'Vada Pav Khaoge Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Response To A Fan's Query Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Rohit Sharma created a viral moment during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim in Jaipur when a fan cheekily offered him vada pav. The star batter smiled and politely declined, delighting the crowd. The brief exchange highlighted Rohit’s popularity and the lively enthusiasm surrounding his rare domestic appearance.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma once again stole the spotlight, not just for his batting but for a light-hearted moment with fans, during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in Jaipur. The incident, which quickly went viral online, highlighted both Rohit’s immense popularity and the infectious enthusiasm of supporters at domestic cricket matches.

The match, part of the Group C fixtures of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy, saw Mumbai take on Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Long before the first ball was bowled, the excitement in the stands was palpable, fans began queuing outside the gates hours before the game, eager to catch a glimpse of the veteran batter making a rare domestic appearance.

Read Also
'Rohit Bhai Ko Bowling Do': Jaipur Crowd's Playful Chant Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Left Uncomfortable By Overzealous Fan Asking For A 'Selfie' Ahead Of Vijay...
article-image

In a now-viral clip shared widely on social media platforms, a fan approached Rohit with a cheeky offer: “Rohit bhai, Vada pav khaoge kya? (Brother Rohit, will you have vada-pav?) The moment captured the crowd’s spontaneous energy and amused many online.

Rohit’s reaction was brief and polite, he smiled and declined the offer, gesturing courteously to the fan without hesitation. The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough to light up the stadium and generate a flurry of reactions on social media, where supporters shared clips celebrating the star’s good-natured response.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs
Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs
The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25
The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Loss Of 9 Lives In Cuddalore Road Accident, Announces ₹3 Lakh Compensation
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Loss Of 9 Lives In Cuddalore Road Accident, Announces ₹3 Lakh Compensation
From Marol To Cuffe Parade, New AC Bus Services Connect Navi Mumbai Airport With Key Areas; Complete Details
From Marol To Cuffe Parade, New AC Bus Services Connect Navi Mumbai Airport With Key Areas; Complete Details

The light-hearted interaction came against the backdrop of a much more serious performance on the field. Rohit flourished with the bat in the same match, smashing a rapid, crowd-thrilling innings on his return to the domestic scene, delighting fans who had turned out in large numbers to see him in action.

'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vada Pav Khaoge Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Response To A Fan's Query Goes Viral During Mumbai's...

'Vada Pav Khaoge Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Response To A Fan's Query Goes Viral During Mumbai's...

Harris Shield Final: Anjuman-I-Islam Stay Ahead As Arhaan Patel’s Grit Keeps Al Barkaat Alive

Harris Shield Final: Anjuman-I-Islam Stay Ahead As Arhaan Patel’s Grit Keeps Al Barkaat Alive

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh...

Ishan Kishan Invokes MS Dhoni Spirit In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Auditions For Finisher Role Ahead Of...

Ishan Kishan Invokes MS Dhoni Spirit In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Auditions For Finisher Role Ahead Of...

Yash Dayal Rape Case: Legal Trouble Mounts For RCB Pacer Ahead Of IPL 2026 As Jaipur's POCSO Court...

Yash Dayal Rape Case: Legal Trouble Mounts For RCB Pacer Ahead Of IPL 2026 As Jaipur's POCSO Court...