'Vada Pav Khaoge Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Response To A Fan's Query Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Image: X

Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma once again stole the spotlight, not just for his batting but for a light-hearted moment with fans, during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in Jaipur. The incident, which quickly went viral online, highlighted both Rohit’s immense popularity and the infectious enthusiasm of supporters at domestic cricket matches.

The match, part of the Group C fixtures of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy, saw Mumbai take on Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Long before the first ball was bowled, the excitement in the stands was palpable, fans began queuing outside the gates hours before the game, eager to catch a glimpse of the veteran batter making a rare domestic appearance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a now-viral clip shared widely on social media platforms, a fan approached Rohit with a cheeky offer: “Rohit bhai, Vada pav khaoge kya? (Brother Rohit, will you have vada-pav?) The moment captured the crowd’s spontaneous energy and amused many online.

Rohit’s reaction was brief and polite, he smiled and declined the offer, gesturing courteously to the fan without hesitation. The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough to light up the stadium and generate a flurry of reactions on social media, where supporters shared clips celebrating the star’s good-natured response.

The light-hearted interaction came against the backdrop of a much more serious performance on the field. Rohit flourished with the bat in the same match, smashing a rapid, crowd-thrilling innings on his return to the domestic scene, delighting fans who had turned out in large numbers to see him in action.

'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.