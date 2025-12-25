 Who Is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai's Wicketkeeper Whose Resemblance To Rohit Sharma Went Viral During Vijay Hazare Trophy
During Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim in Jaipur, a photo of Rohit Sharma in the slips alongside Mumbai wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore went viral due to their striking resemblance. Hardik, born on 20 October 1997 in Thane, Maharashtra, is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman and a regular member of Mumbai’s domestic cricket team across formats.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Image: Kushacritic/X

Who is Hardik Tamore?

Hardik Jitendra Tamore is an Indian domestic cricketer born on 20 October 1997 in Thane, Maharashtra. A right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, he has been a regular part of Mumbai’s domestic setup, featuring across formats for the side. Tamore made his first-class debut for Mumbai in January 2020 during the Ranji Trophy, followed by T20 and List A debuts in subsequent seasons.

In domestic cricket, Tamore has shown his class with the bat and behind the stumps. He has scored notable centuries in the Ranji Trophy, including a stroke-filled 115 in a semifinal, and a strong 114 against Baroda in another match, highlighting his ability to contribute significant runs.

At the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tamore was named in Mumbai’s squad as the primary wicketkeeper alongside Rohit Sharma, who made a rare domestic appearance. During the Jaipur match, while Rohit patrolled the slips, Tamore dutifully kept wickets, and a candid photo of them together amused fans, not just for their cricketing roles, but for the unexpected resemblance in posture and presence.

Though Tamore hasn’t yet broken into the international arena, his consistent domestic performances and ability to balance glovework with batting make him a valuable asset for Mumbai. The Jaipur snapshot with Rohit simply added a fun, human moment to a tournament already buzzing with enthusiasm.

