'Rohit Six Maar': Did A Fan Jinx Star Mumbai Opener As He Got Out For First-Ball Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? VIDEO

Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy sparked chatter among fans after a moment caught on video raised eyebrows. As the Mumbai and India opener prepared to face his first delivery in Jaipur, a voice from the stands was heard shouting, “Rohit six maar,” seconds before the ball was bowled.

What followed was an unexpected turn. Rohit attempted an aggressive pull shot off the very first ball he faced, but mistimed it and was caught, departing for a golden duck. The sudden dismissal left spectators stunned and quickly triggered reactions on social media, with some fans playfully suggesting that the enthusiastic call from the crowd had “jinxed” the star batter.

The moment stood in sharp contrast to Rohit’s performance in Mumbai’s opening match of the tournament, where he produced a commanding 155 against Sikkim. That innings showcased his class, control, and ability to dominate bowling attacks, earning widespread praise and setting high expectations for the matches that followed.

Cricket, however, is a game of fine margins, and even the most accomplished players are not immune to sudden reversals. While superstition and fan theories add colour to the sport, Rohit’s dismissal was simply a reminder of the risks that come with attacking intent in limited-overs cricket.

As Mumbai continue their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, Rohit’s experience and proven pedigree remain vital. A single delivery may have ended his stay in Jaipur, but his form earlier in the tournament suggests that bigger contributions are never far away.

'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.