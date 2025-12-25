VIDEO: Young Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma's Feet After Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Image: rohann__45/X

In a touching display of admiration and youthful enthusiasm, a young fan wearing Virat Kohli’s jersey captured hearts at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur following Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash. As players lined up for the post-match formalities, the child made his way onto the field and respectfully touched the feet of India and Mumbai star Rohit Sharma.

The moment unfolded soon after Mumbai’s fixture in the Group C match of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy concluded. While adults and fellow spectators watched from the stands, the boy, brimming with emotion and excitement in his Kohli shirt, approached Rohit with genuine respect. The incident was brief but deeply symbolic, reflecting the deep bond between cricket icons and their young admirers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma, known for his calm and gracious presence, acknowledged the gesture with a warm smile and a gentle pat on the child’s head, showing appreciation for the boy’s boldness and respect. The exchange, lasting only a few seconds, encapsulated the pure joy and passion cricket inspires across generations in India.

Moments like these underscore how deeply cricket is woven into the cultural fabric of India, not just as a sport, but as a source of inspiration, joy, and heartfelt connection between players and fans of all ages.

'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.