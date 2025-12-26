Driver Smartly Records Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Get Off Delhi Team Bus, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli has made his mark on his return to the Delhi team. The former India captain's stardom has no ceiling with many scrambling online to find any glimpse of the 37-year-old in action. With the demand of 'kohli darshan' high and mighty, Delhi team's bus driver found a workaround.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the driver can be seen holding his phone steady on the right side. He angled it as such that the camera on his phone could capture the bus exit. Then he nonchalantly sat through as the team de-boarded the coach. Virat Kohli was amongst the first in the video, followed by Ishant Sharma and Ayush Badoni. The driver's 'ice cold' composure to capture the video earned high praise from fans hoping to get every glimpse of the King.

Virat Kohli signed up to play two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy following BCCI's directive. The 37-year-old had last played the tournament more than 15 years ago in 2010. Now back for his state side, Kohli produced two masterful innings showcasing why he is among the greatest.

The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through to victory in both games. While he missed out on a player of the match award vs Andhra, he did get his due on Friday.

After blocking the first ball, Kohli straight drove pacer Chintan Gaja for a four, manifesting his rich vein of form. While other Delhi batters were often pushed to a tight corner by Gujarat bowlers, Kohli was fluency personified in his pet format of the game. The 37-year-old reached his fifty in 29 balls that had 10 fours and a six in a wonderful exhibition of shot-making. It was the veteran batter's 85th List A half-century. A second century on the trot looked a certainty before he was stumped out for 77.