'A Small Surrender...': Newly Elected KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad Shaves Head For Tirupati Darshan |Video

KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad on Friday shared a deeply personal moment with fans on social media. The former India fast bowler shared a video of him getting shaving his head ahead of a trip to the iconic Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

Prasad shared the video and a few glimpses of his trip to the sacred temple. He wrote, "A small surrender at Tirupathi. Offered with humility, in gratitude to Lord Venkateshwara. God bless."

In the video, Prasad is seen undergoing the traditional tonsure, a common religious practice among devotees visiting the Tirumala shrine. The act of shaving one’s head, known as mokku, is considered a gesture of surrender, gratitude, and fulfilment of vows to Lord Venkateswara. The former fast bowler captioned the video with a brief message reflecting humility and gratitude.

Tirupati remains one of the most visited pilgrimage destinations in the world, with lakhs of devotees performing tonsure at the temple every year as part of religious vows. The hair collected during the ritual is auctioned by the temple administration, with proceeds used for charitable activities.

Prasad's visit comes after having won the Karnataka State Cricket Association elections. The former India pacer has vowed to restore the state's cricketing image which has been hit by the Bengaluru stampede on June 4. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is since yet to host a cricket game, with matches for the Women's World Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy moved. Bengaluru also missed out on the T20 World Cup, a major blow for the iconic stadium.