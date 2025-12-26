 Injury Scare In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mumbai's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After 'Freak' Injury
PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi | X

Jaipur: Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to hospital on Friday after injuring his shoulder and neck and suffering a concussion while attempting a difficult catch during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand here.

The incident occurred in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep and Raghuvanshi, stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted in towards mid-wicket to get hold of the top edge.

However, his valiant one-handed effort didn't yield result but in the process he had a nasty fall which hurt his shoulder and his head hit the ground, resulting in a concussion.

Raghuvanshi got back on his haunches for a few seconds but then lay on the ground, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush to the field.

Once they understood that he was unable to get back on his feet, a stretcher was called and the waiting ambulance took him to the nearest SDMH Hospital where he will be kept under observation apart from performing all the necessary scans.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

