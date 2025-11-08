 Chaotic Scenes! McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Crashes Into Barriers At Turn 3 During Sprint Race At F1 Brazilian Grand Prix; Video
Chaotic Scenes! McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Crashes Into Barriers At Turn 3 During Sprint Race At F1 Brazilian Grand Prix; Video

The crash not only cost Piastri valuable Sprint points but also adds pressure heading into Sunday’s main race, where McLaren will now focus on damage limitation. Despite his misfortune, the team remains optimistic about recovering in the remaining rounds, though the setback in Sao Paulo has undeniably hampered Piastri’s fight in the championship standings.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: Formula 1/Instagram

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri endured a heartbreaking moment during the Sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, crashing heavily into the barriers at Turn 3. The Australian driver lost control of his car, sending his McLaren spinning off track and slamming into the wall. The incident brought out the red flags and ended his race prematurely, marking a major blow to his championship aspirations.

Piastri was visibly frustrated as he climbed out of his damaged car. The McLaren team, which had shown strong pace in the previous sessions, could only watch as their young driver’s hopes faded on a day that had started with promise.

'Alpine Still Finds A Way To F*** Me': Oscar Piastri’s Furious Radio Outburst At F1 Austrian GP Goes Viral; Video

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri let out a furious message over team radio during the Austrian Grand Prix after a clash with an Alpine car ruined his race momentum. While chasing the lead, Piastri tried to overtake backmarkers when Alpine’s Franco Colapinto failed to move aside despite blue flags. This forced Piastri onto the grass, costing him precious time.

Clearly upset, Piastri said on the radio, “Alpine still finds a way to f*** me over all these years later." His frustration wasn’t just about this race. It also goes back to 2022, when Alpine announced Piastri as their driver without his agreement. Piastri rejected the offer and later joined McLaren after a legal fight. That situation left a bad taste, and his recent comment shows the anger still lingers.

Despite the drama, McLaren finished strong with Lando Norris winning and Piastri coming second. But the radio outburst quickly went viral, reminding everyone of Piastri’s rocky history with Alpine. Colapinto was given a five-second penalty for ignoring blue flags.

Oscar Piastri now heads into the next race at Silverstone still leading the championship, but clearly, the rivalry with Alpine is far from over.

