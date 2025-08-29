Formula 1: Max Verstappen Uses Bare Hands To Dig Out Tyre After Sliding Into Gravel During Dutch Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

Image: Formula 1/X

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen gave fans a tense moment at the Dutch Grand Prix when he nearly crashed into the barriers at Turn 1 following a practice start at the end of the session. The local hero, racing on home soil at Circuit Zandvoort, lost control just moments after accelerating off the line and ended up beached in the gravel.

The incident unfolded as Verstappen attempted a launch from the starting grid, a routine move drivers often use to simulate race starts. But as he powered into Turn 1, his car unexpectedly slid wide off the racing line and skidded into the gravel runoff area. The car came to a halt just feet away from the barriers, narrowly avoiding a costly impact.

What followed was an unusual sight even for seasoned Formula 1 fans. With the session over and no immediate recovery vehicle nearby, Verstappen stepped out of his car and began attempting to dig out his right front tyre using his bare hands. Covered in sand and grit, the Dutchman was seen scraping and patting down the gravel around his tyre in a valiant but futile effort to free his car.

The moment drew both concern and admiration from the paddock and spectators alike. Verstappen, who has dominated recent editions of the Dutch Grand Prix, seemed unfazed by the mishap. His calm demeanor and determined actions showcased the grit that has made him one of the fiercest competitors on the grid.

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice, Escapes Unscathed; Video

Lewis Hamilton provided a dramatic moment during the first practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort as his Ferrari car spun 360 degrees at the iconic banked Turn 3. The seven-time world champion lost control of the rear end while navigating the tight, steeply cambered corner but impressively managed to recover without any contact or major damage to his car.

The incident occurred midway through the session, which had already been testing for many drivers due to the circuit’s technical layout and unpredictable grip levels. As Hamilton approached Turn 3, he appeared to misjudge his entry speed slightly, sending his rear tyres sliding and causing the car to rotate completely on the spot.

In a moment that had spectators holding their breath, Hamilton kept his composure. The Ferrari momentarily pirouetted on the tarmac before coming to a brief halt and continuing without stalling or striking the barriers. Engineers on the pit wall and fans alike were relieved to see the Briton regain control with minimal drama, showcasing his razor-sharp reflexes and decades of driving experience.

Despite the spin, Hamilton’s Ferrari seemed to have escaped with no visible damage, and he returned to the pits shortly afterward for routine checks. His radio message to the team was calm and focused, indicating he was ready to get back to business.

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend is especially critical for Hamilton and Ferrari, who are aiming to build momentum in the latter part of the 2025 season. While the first practice session didn’t go entirely to plan, Hamilton’s quick thinking may have saved the team from an early setback.