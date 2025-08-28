 Video: Lewis Hamilton's Adorable Moment With Young Fan Viral Ahead Of Dutch GP
British Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton had a heartwarming moment with a young fan ahead of Dutch Grand Prix set to take place on August 31. Hamilton adorably shook hands with the fan and clicked a picture with him as a video of the same surfaced on social media on August 28, Thursday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Lewis Hamilton spends time with a young fan. | (Credits: X)

Hamilton is arguably one of the most accomplished sportsperson when it comes to Formula 1. Tied with Michael Schumaker, the 40-year-old holds the record of winning most Formula One World Driver's Championship titles, clinching seven of them. The veteran also holds the record for most wins (105), pole positions (104) and podium finishes (202) among everyone else.

Watch the below video:

