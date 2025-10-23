IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First In Adelaide

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Playing XI

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Toss Update

Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India

Preview

Team India looks for redemption as the second ODI is set to be played in Adelaide on Thursday,October 23. After losing the rain-affected opener in Perth that ended by a seven-wicket defeat, Shubman Gill’s team is looking for redemption and also looks to keep the three-match series alive.

Much of the buzz before the Perth encounter centered on the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But the outing proved disappointing for Indian fans. Rohit managed just 8 runs from 14 balls, while Kohli fell without scoring after facing eight deliveries. The rest of the batting lineup also failed to stand up, leading to a subpar total that the Australians comfortably chased down.

As the visitors prepare for Adelaide, the focus will be on rediscovering the batting solidity that made them runners-up at the 2023 World Cup.

For the hosts, confidence is high after an impressive showing in the first ODI. Pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were exceptional, setting the tone with their discipline and pace. While Adelaide is expected to offer different conditions, Australia’s management will hope the momentum continues.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh will be eager for his side to put in another commanding performance and wrap up the series before the final game in Sydney.