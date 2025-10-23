'Go Chargers Go': Adam Gilchrist Meets Rohit Sharma, Takes Selfie Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI In Adelaide; Video

Image: X

Former Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist were seen having a wholesome moment ahead of the 2nd ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Both players who played together at the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League took a moment for a selfie together. The video fo the same has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit was part of the Deccan outfit led by Gilchrist from 2008 to 2010. The now-defunct franchise even won the IPL in 2009 with Gilchrist at the helm and Rohit as his deputy for the first three seasons. Rohit Sharma then joined Mumbai Indians and went on to lead the franchise to five IPL titles, the most by any team in the league.

Gilchrist on the other hand captained Deccan Chargers to the final four in IPL 2010 as well, before they fell short against Chennai Super Kings at the semi-final stage. That was his final season with the Chargers and he was acquired by Kings XI Punjab in the 2011 IPL auctions, a team he would lead for three seasons before retiring from the tournament in 2013

Rohit Sharma aiming for a big score in Adelaide

Making a comeback to the national team after a seven-month break, Rohit failed to score runs during the first ODI in Perth. The pressure seems to be mounting on the former ODI captain to deliver as he looks to keep his hopes alive of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup. If Rohit fails to fire in the second ODI, he is likely to be replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third and final match.

Shubman Gill loses second toss in as skipper

Team India skipper Shubman Gill lost second consecutive toss as ODI skipper with Australia deciding to bowl first. While India named an unchanged playign XI, Australia added Alex Carey and Xavier Barlett in the playing XI.