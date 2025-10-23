'Virat Kohli Has Lost Hunger...': Fans Demand Team India Starwalt To Retire After Succesive Duck For First Time In ODIs

Image: X

Virat Kohli's poor form in the ODI series against Australia continued as he was dismissed for 4 ball duck during the 2nd ODI In Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Xavier Bartlett trapped Kohli right in front of the stumps, much to the disappointment of the fans. Bartlett nipped one back in and beat him on the inside edge to pin him on the front pad. Kohli didn’t even take a chance with a DRS review and walked back to the dressing room. This is the first time that he has got out on a duck in successive innings in ODIs. Following yet another flop show with the bat, fans have now demanded he retire with dignity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans reaction to Virat Kohli's 4 ball duck

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli has consistently delivered at Adelaide, producing memorable knocks across formats, including centuries in both Test and ODI cricket..In his last ODI matches at Adelaide Oval, Kohli had scored two centuries. He made 107 against Pakistan in 2015 and 104 against Australia in 2019.

The duck by Kohli on Thursday is his 18th zero score in one-day matches for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinat have scored more ducks than him in the 50-over format of the game for Men in Blue.

India in trouble after Kohli's dismissal

At the time of writing India were placed at 41/2 with capatain SHubman Gill and Virat Kohli both back to pavillion for low score. Rohit SHarma was unvbeaten omn 25 runs of 51 balls , while Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 6 runs of 15 balls. For Australia, Xavier Bartlett picked up both wickets.