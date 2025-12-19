Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) Wins MSSA U-14 Girls 2nd Division Football Title |

Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Canossa (Mahim) 3–0 and clinch the gold medal in the U-14 Girls 2nd Division Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football tournament at the Goans ground on Thursday. BKC school were led by a brace from Mahika Praveen and a strike from Esha Jain. St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) edged Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) in the tie-breaker 4–3 to claim the bronze medal.

In the U-14 Boys 3rd Division began with Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) and Don Bosco International (Matunga) battling to a 2–2 draw, with Pritam Gowda and Leo Nehwal scoring for Cooper, while Arinjay Savla and Risabh Naraysmy were on target for Don Bosco. St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) then produced a solid all-round display to defeat Hiranandani Foundation International 3–0 through goals from Adi Shaikh, Aary Panchal, and Ali Asad Welder. New Horizon (Airoli) followed up with a hard-fought 2–1 win over VCW AVM (Juhu), courtesy a brace from Yug Shinde, while Pragnesh Konar scored for AVM.

At Wings Sports Centre, the U-14 Boys 3rd Division opened with Utpal Sanghvi School (Juhu) producing a dominant performance to overwhelm Smt. R.S.B. AVM (Juhu) 7–1, led by a hattrick from Ayaansh Mathur, a brace from Keshav Kedia, and additional goals from Diaan Behety and Danish Ratwani, while Ishaan Kadam scored the lone goal for AVM. Billabong International (Malad) followed up with a commanding 4–0 victory over Our Lady of Remedy (Kandivali), powered by a brace from Reyansh Jain along with strikes from Joshua Dass and Arnav Gokani.

Sacred Heart (Santacruz) and St. Mary’s School (Santacruz) then shared the honours in a closely-fought 1–1 draw, with Tejas Gowda finding the net for Sacred Heart and Aryan Dhangar replying for St. Mary’s. Aditya Birla School (Tardeo) delivered the most emphatic result of the day, overwhelming Rustomjee Cambridge ‘B’ (Dahisar) 9–0, highlighted by a four-goal haul from Avyukt Makharia and further goals from Vivaan Patel, Abeer Patodia, Vivaan Mehta, Priyansh Bothra, and Shiven Deshmukh. Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) returned later to register another confident result, beating CNS (Kandivali) 3–0 through a brace from Ayaansh Mathur and a goal from Danish Ratwani. The final fixture at the venue saw Ryan International ICSE (Chembur) and Podar International CBSE (Powai) play out an entertaining 2–2 draw, with Amal Shigam and Aarav Thapa both netting braces.