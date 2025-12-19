 Top Seeds Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand Cruise Into Round Of 32 At CCI Squash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTop Seeds Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand Cruise Into Round Of 32 At CCI Squash

Top Seeds Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand Cruise Into Round Of 32 At CCI Squash

Pre-tournament favourite Chotrani underlined his class as he easily got the better of Ayaan Khan 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 to ease into the round of 32. Also moving into the round of 32 was the second Suraj Chand as he overcame the challenge of Ajinkya Patil 11-4, 11-4, 11-3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Saurabh Pandey

Top seed Veer Chotrani and second seed Suraj Chand kicked off their campaign in fine style on the second day of the 80th CCI Western India Squash tournament at the historic Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Thursday.

Pre-tournament favourite Chotrani underlined his class as he easily got the better of Ayaan Khan 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 to ease into the round of 32. Also moving into the round of 32 was the second Suraj Chand as he overcame the challenge of Ajinkya Patil 11-4, 11-4, 11-3.

Elsewhere in the boys under-15 category second seed Yusuf Pardiwala beat Arjun Parasrampuria in three games 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 to progress into the quarterfinals. “This is my home ground and I feel absolutely thrilled to be able to play here in front of my friends. I have got good support which has been very helpful. I feel confident of doing well,” said 14-year-old Yusuf at the end of the game.

In the boys under-17 category Agastya Bansal overcame Harsh Bansal in three games 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to progress into the quarterfinals scheduled for Friday, 19 December. Agastya is now ready for the tougher challenges in the knockout rounds. “I really like the courts here at CCI. I joined here a couple of years ago. It is a really big community here and everyone supports you well,” said the 16-year-old Agastya.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra BJP Welcomes Pradnya Satav As She Resigns From Congress
Maharashtra BJP Welcomes Pradnya Satav As She Resigns From Congress
Mumbai News: 33-Year-Old Dacoity Case Closed As Court Acquits Absconding Accused
Mumbai News: 33-Year-Old Dacoity Case Closed As Court Acquits Absconding Accused
Mumbai Airports Tops Gold Smuggling Chart As DRI Seizes Over 1,000 kg Worth ₹785 Crore
Mumbai Airports Tops Gold Smuggling Chart As DRI Seizes Over 1,000 kg Worth ₹785 Crore
GS Shiva Shankara’s Brave Knock In Vain As India A Clinch Physical Disability T20 Series
GS Shiva Shankara’s Brave Knock In Vain As India A Clinch Physical Disability T20 Series

Results

MIXU9: Lakshanya Rajawat [1] bt Danishdeep J Gill 11-1 11-0; Aliakbar Avez Sayed [9/16] bt Anika Bajpai 3-11 11-4 11-6; BU11: Krishna Gupta [5/8] bt Shaurya Bakshi [9/16] 11-8 11-7 10-12 15 15-13; Avyyanveer Luthra [2] bt Harshveer Pahwa [9/16] 11-7 11-5 11-7; BU13: Dhairya Gogia [1] bt Parshuram Lachaka 11-7 11-3 11-0; Vedant Parekh bt Nilesh Patel [9/16] 12-10 6-11 12-10 5-11 11-5; BU15: Yusuf Pardiwala [2] bt Arjun Parasrampuria [9/16] 11-3 11-7 11-7; Vinay Shinde [5/8] bt Reyansh Chheda [9/16] 11-8 6-11 11-2 11-4; BU17: Hridhaan Shah [5/8] bt Ayaan Dalal [9/16] 11-2 11-7 11-5 ; Agastya Bansal [3/4] bt Harsh Joshi [9/16] 11-5 11-6 11-6

Read Also
'Maza Aa Raha Hai Bhaiya': Prashant Veer REACTS After ₹14.20 Cr IPL 2026 Deal; Rinku Singh...
article-image

GU11: Sameeksha Sugumar [1] bt Mysha Deora 11-0 11-1 11-4; Avni Nandal [9/16] bt Anam Yadav [5/8] 4-11 11-6 11-8 4-11 11-8; GU13: Shanaya Roy [1] bt Aditi Singh [9/16] 11-3 11-2 11-0 ; Sanaita Singh [9/16] bt Alekha Jalan [5/8] 11-5 8-11 11-5 11-8; GU15: Vasundhara Nangare [1] bt Sameera Gorsia [9/16] 11-1 11-5 11-8 ; Aaravi Raina [9/16] Nandikasree Kalaivanan [5/8] 11-4 10-12 11-7 9-11 11-8; GU17: Fabiha Nafees [5/8] bt Dharmi Hiru Pardhi 11-1 11-3 11-1 ; Riyansika Verma [3/4] bt Kashvi Harlalka 11-2 11-4 11-4

Men’s: Veer Chotrani [1] bt Ayaan Khan 11-1 11-1 11-1 ; Suraj Chand [2] bt Ajinkya Patil 11-4 11-4 11-3; Women’s: Aaradhana Kasturiraj [9/16] bt Shaheen Madraswala 11-5 11-4 9-11 11-8; Pooja Arthi R [5/8] bt Aaradhana Kasturiraj [9/16] 11-5 8-11 11-3 11-5

ProCoach: Dipesh Jadhav [9/16] bt Nimesh Salvi 9-11 13-11 11-6 11-4 ; Rohit Kadam [5/8] bt Lakhender Rathore 11-4 11-3 11-3; MO45: Alok Taparia [9/16] bt Kiran Bhandari 11-6 11-6 11-6 ; Rishaad Bilimoria bt Mayank Pandey [5/8] 11-7 11-5 11-8

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GS Shiva Shankara’s Brave Knock In Vain As India A Clinch Physical Disability T20 Series

GS Shiva Shankara’s Brave Knock In Vain As India A Clinch Physical Disability T20 Series

Top Seeds Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand Cruise Into Round Of 32 At CCI Squash

Top Seeds Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand Cruise Into Round Of 32 At CCI Squash

Nagal Seals Golden-Point Thriller As AOD Eagles Soar At World Tennis League

Nagal Seals Golden-Point Thriller As AOD Eagles Soar At World Tennis League

Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) Wins MSSA U-14 Girls 2nd Division Football Title

Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) Wins MSSA U-14 Girls 2nd Division Football Title

Al Barkaat MMI English School Sets Up Harris Shield Final Clash At Wankhede

Al Barkaat MMI English School Sets Up Harris Shield Final Clash At Wankhede