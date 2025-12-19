Snipers Strike Back, Marinas Stay Unbeaten In Global Sports Pickleball League

Global Sports Pickleball Kicks Off Season 2 Of Pro & Challenger League With A Spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony In Mumbai |

Day 2 of the Global Sports Pickleball League produced another round of close contests across the Pro and Challenger Divisions, with multiple ties decided by tiebreakers and group standings beginning to take shape.

In the Pro Division, Delhi Snipers finally opened their account with a dramatic 3–2 tiebreaker win over Ahmedabad Olympians. Rohin Rajani put Ahmedabad ahead with a 21–14 singles win over Zoyein Patel, but Delhi responded strongly in women’s and mixed doubles through the Schoeman–Sapra and Estareja–Schoeman pairings. Ahmedabad stayed alive via men’s doubles, where Emery and Patil edged past Estareja and Baranwal, before Delhi sealed the tie 21–12 in the decider.

Madras Marinas continued their strong run by edging Kolkata Kingz 3–2. Bernadette Massih starred in singles, defeating Jasmine Almaguer 21–14, and later partnered Parth Ravi to take women’s doubles. Kolkata fought back through mixed and men’s doubles, but the Marinas clinched the tie after a narrow tiebreaker, keeping them unbeaten at the top of Group A.

Hyderabad Vikings also impressed, defeating Kolkata Kingz 3–2 in another tense encounter. Roos van Reek’s dominant singles win set the tone, but Kolkata responded by winning women’s and mixed doubles. Hyderabad forced a decider through men’s doubles and edged the tiebreaker to strengthen their position in Group B.

In the Challenger Division, Coimbatore Super Smashers maintained their unbeaten record with a 3–1 victory over Jaipur Stallions. Amber Policare led the charge with a singles win, while Walczak–Policare and Deheart–Patel sealed the tie in doubles. Jaipur managed one point through mixed doubles.

With two rounds completed, Delhi Snipers and Hyderabad Vikings lead Challenger Group A, while Madras Marinas and Coimbatore Super Smashers top their respective Pro groups, setting up a decisive final phase of group-stage action.