'Double Standards': Netizen Flags 'VIP Culture' After MS Dhoni Seen Clearing Airport Security Check Wearing Watch & Fitness Band | VIDEO

Mumbai, December 18: World Cup Winning former Team India Captain and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a frequent flyer and he is often spotted at the airport while travelling across the country. Fans regularly share photos and videos of his airport appearances on social media. One such video has now surfaced online and is going viral.

The video shows MS Dhoni entering the airport and proceeding for security clearance. However, an internet user has flagged an alleged security lapse, claiming that Dhoni was allowed to pass through the security check while wearing a watch and a fitness band.

The viral video shows MS Dhoni entering the airport along with his wife Sakshi and others accompanying him. He is seen carrying a backpack, which he places in the tray for screening before moving ahead for the body check. However, the protocol appears to differ from that followed for an ordinary passenger.

Typically, passengers are required to remove items such as shoes, watches, purses and even belts before undergoing the body scan and collect their belongings only after they pass through detailed screening. But, the protocol does not seem to be the same for MS Dhoni as he was allowed to pass with his shoes and other accessories on. The security personnel are also seen smiling and allowing him to pass through without objection.

The video of the incident was shared on social media on X account "@WithLoveIndiaa" with the caption, Why have security protocols at all for VIPs at the airport when you are doing it for the sake of it @CISFHQrs @AAI_Official? Dhoni is wearing a watch in one hand and a fitness device in the other. An ordinary citizen will be returned back to put them in the trays and rejoin the queue. No frisking, no requests to turn back for scan. It almost appears like entering a mall. VIP culture, double standards. If you are rich, you are perceived as safe. Then why have this fake security check at all."

The exact time and location of the incident is not mentioned, however, the video was shared on social media on Thursday and the video is going viral on the internet.