Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Has Virat Kohli Decided To Retire? Indian Star Lifts His Gloves To Thank Adelaide Crowd For Standing Ovation After Second Consecutive Duck

Virat Kohli Retirement Speculations: Has Virat Kohli played his final ODI match in the ongoing 3-match series in Australia? Curious fans are desperate to find the answer to the question after the former India skipper's latest gesture in Adelaide. After tragically getting out for second consecutive duck for the first time in ODIs, Kohli was caught raising his gloves and acknowledging the crowd for giving him a standing ovation.

How has Virat Kohli fared on his ODI comeback

With question marks over the future in ODI cricket, Virat Kohli was expected to come out all guns blazing against his favourite opponents. However, he has failed to make an impact in the first two matches. In the opening match, he got out to Mitchell Starc for 8 -all duck while trying to play the ball on the fourth stump line.

End is very-very near guys, cherish each and every moment of Virat kohli in this tour.💔 pic.twitter.com/vgJ3Uy4rxO — U' (@toxifyy18) October 23, 2025

In Adelaide today, 26-year-old Xavier Bartlett trapped Kohli right in front of the stumps. The pacer nipped one back in and beat him on the inside edge to pin him on the front pad. Kohli didn’t even take a chance with a DRS review and walked back to the dressing room.

Kohli accepts the applause of Adelaide crowd as he walks off in his last innings at this iconic venue. pic.twitter.com/0nhnOJPnGz — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 23, 2025

The way Kohli thanked the fans actually scares me a bit pic.twitter.com/m6jUUEsytr — Kevin (@imkevin149) October 23, 2025

Virat Kohli's stats against Australia in ODI

Ever since his debut against the Aussies in 2009, Kohli has played in 52 ODIs against Australia. Playing in Australia, he has scored 1,327 runs at an average of 51.90, smashing five centuries and six fifties. His highest score Down Under is an unbeaten 133. The right-hander also holds the record for most centuries by a visiting player Down Under across all formats (17).

Two back to back ducks for Virat Kohli. Never happens before… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2025

Shreyas Iyer & Rohit Sharma rebuild India's innings

After losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early in the innings, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are currently slowly and steadily building Team India's innings. At the time of writing the duo had stitched unbeaten stand of over 100 runs with India placed at 129/2 in 28 overs