 Gujarat Titans Chairman Jinal Mehta & Director Shaan Mehta Reflect On Team’s Auction Strategy
Torrent Group leaders Jinal and Shaan Mehta said Gujarat Titans retained a strong core, made limited auction changes, and met squad goals. Confident after consistent playoff finishes, they praised Shubman Gill’s leadership, team bonding, and the electrifying home advantage at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of upcoming IPL seasons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
In an interview with the IPL, Mr. Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, and Mr. Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, shared their perspectives on the squad, the team’s journey so far, the confidence they carry into the upcoming seasons and Shubman Gill’s leadership.

Mr. Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said: “We came into the auction with our core in place and we made minimal changes to our squad. We changed only five players. We came in with very specific requirements. We needed a couple of fast bowlers, an all-rounder and a middle-order batter. We're happy with the outcome and have achieved all of our objectives. I think we have achieved what we wanted. We welcome all of these new signings and look forward to the next season.”

“We have made it to the playoffs three times in the four seasons that we have played, including winning in our inaugural season and being runners-up in the second season. We're looking forward to building on this journey with the squad that we have in place. I think we will have a great season.”

Talking about Shubman Gill’s leadership, Mr. Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said: “I think GT spotted Shubman's batting talent and his leadership capabilities early on. He has done wonderfully well for both GT and India.”

article-image

Mr. Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, added: “The team bonding that has happened over the last few years continues and Shubman continues to lead us going forward for many years to come.”

Commenting on Narendra Modi Stadium, Mr. Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said: “We are very lucky to have the world's largest stadium as our home. The atmosphere at the stadium is electrifying whenever Gujarat Titans are playing. That really builds the right setting for our players to perform, and I think we couldn't have had a better home than the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.”

