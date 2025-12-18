Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Argentina Football Fan Club Head Over 'Objectionable' Remarks

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly | File pic

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the head of Kolkata-based 'Argentina football fan club', alleging that the individual made objectionable remarks against him, a senior officer said.

Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, said the person's statements have adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

Sourav Ganguly is a highly revered sporting icon whose call is obeyed by Bengal's sports lovers. But even Sourav, present on the pitch with Messi, didn't get a chance to appeal for sanity. Clearly, the vandals knew nothing except for agent provocateurs' signal to disrupt event. pic.twitter.com/Vv2hqA5uGZ — Seema Sengupta (@SeemaSengupta5) December 14, 2025

"The complaint states that he deliberately leveled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis," the police officer said.

The accused reportedly made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist.

Ganguly added in the complaint that such "baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation".

Investigation is underway.

