 Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Argentina Football Fan Club Head Over 'Objectionable' Remarks
Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly filed a police complaint against the head of a Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club for making baseless, objectionable remarks. Ganguly stated the comments harmed his reputation and mental peace. The allegations, made during a journalist interaction, are under investigation by Kolkata Police Cyber Cell.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly | File pic

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the head of Kolkata-based 'Argentina football fan club', alleging that the individual made objectionable remarks against him, a senior officer said.

Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, said the person's statements have adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

"The complaint states that he deliberately leveled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis," the police officer said.

The accused reportedly made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist.

Ganguly added in the complaint that such "baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation".

Investigation is underway.

