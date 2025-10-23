IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Dives To Save His Wicket, Suffers Bleeding Elbow; Check Picture

Image: X

Adelaide: 38-year-old Rohit Sharma suffered a bleeding elbow during India vs Australia 2nd ODI. The blood was coming out of his right elbow after Rohit dived full stretch to avoid getting run out. Both Rohit and Shubman Gill were caught ball-watching as it went to the backward point. Mitch Owen direct aim at the stumps saw Rohit running back to save his wicket.

Moments later after surviving the runout, the Hitman was seen wincing in pain and clutching his elbow. The Indian team’s physio hurried onto the field, and after a quick on-ground evaluation, applied heavy taping around the injured area. Thankfully, Rohit continued to bat after brief treatment against a fiery Australian attack. Chennai Super Kings shared the image on social media and captioned the post 'Bleeding Blue'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma rewrites history book

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brought up a labouring half-century before getting out for 73 off 97 balls. The former India captain survived the early phase of the innings and notched up his 59th ODI fifty. In the process, he also surpassed legendary players like Sourav Ganguly and Adam Gilchrist in the elite list.

Rohit is now the second-highest run-scorer as an opener for India in the 50-over format and overall fourth in this aspect, going past Adam Gilchrist. He has scored 9219 runs in 186 innings as an opener in ODI cricket so far at an impeccable average of 54.55 with 30 centuries and 46 fifties

Team India eye score above 250 runs

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer (61 off 77 balls) stitched 118 runs stand for the third wicket to get Indian innings back on track after losing Gill and Kohli early while batting first. At the time of writing, India were 201/5 with KL Rahul also departing after scoring just 11 runs. Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa combined to pick up 4 of the 5 wickets, while Mitchell Starc had one wicket to his name.