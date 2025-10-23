Video: Uber Driver In Adelaide Baffled As Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel & Prasidh Krishna Hop Into The Vehicle

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna were seen taking an Uber ride. | (Credits: X)

The Indian trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna were seen taking an Uber ride in Adelaide amid the ODI series in Australia, leaving the driver startled. In a video now going viral on social media, the driver saw the Indian cricket sensations get into the vehicle as his jaw dropped.

The clip saw Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal get in the back seat, while Prasidh Krishna sat beside the driver, who was too stunned to utter even a word. He simply started driving the vehicle and seemingly had a brief chat with the three cricketers after they reached their destination and before stepping out of the car.

Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna haven't played the first two games of the series

Although the trio are part of the squad, they haven't got the nod in the playing XI for the first two games of the three-game series Down Under. Jurel is yet to play a 50-over international, while Jaiswal and Krishna have featured in 17 and 1 ODI respectively.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Men in Blue are currently trailing the three-game series by 1-0, having lost the opening game by seven wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Earlier in the morning in Adelaide, Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts unleashed some brilliant new-ball bowling, spearheaded by Xavier Bartlett's double-wicket maiden, dismissing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0).