St. Pius X, JBCN International, CNM & Nita Mukesh Ambani School Deliver Strong Performances In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, January 9, 2026: Another competitive day unfolded at the GOANS and MSSA Grounds in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament, as teams across the U-14 Boys 4th Division and U-12 Boys MSSA Cup produced spirited battles, dominant wins and decisive penalty shootouts. The fixtures highlighted sharp finishing, disciplined defending and impactful individual performances.

At Goans, St. Pius X (Mulund) opened the day with a gritty 2–1 win over Sanjeevani World, powered by a brace from Aryan Bhabad. St. Xavier’s (Andheri) followed with a confident 3–0 victory over Beacon High. Kanakia International (Bhayandar) and Rustomjee Cambridge International (Virar) both secured clean-sheet wins, while Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) registered a strong 3–0 win with a brace from Bhawin Chandra. Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played out the morning’s only goalless draw before JBCN International (Parel) delivered one of the day’s biggest scorelines, a 6–0 win over AKI Hussain Allana. Green Acres ‘A’ closed the session with a composed 2–0 triumph over Fazlani Academy.

At the MSSA Ground, Ascend International (BKC) advanced 4–2 on penalties after a goalless match against Jankidevi Public School. C.N.S (Kandivali) edged St. Lawrence 1–0, while Rustomjee Cambridge (Thane) progressed by default. Ramniwas Bajaj (Malad) also triumphed via a shootout, defeating Yashodham 3–2. Lakshdham secured a high-intensity 3–2 victory over Parle Tilak, while CNM earned a solid 2–0 win against JBCN Parel. Gopal Sharma International and Smt. RSB AVM advanced by default. In the late fixtures, Rustomjee International (Dahisar) posted a narrow 1–0 win over Parle Tilak English Medium, before Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) sealed a commanding 4–0 victory over Shishuvihar, highlighted by a brace from Ayaan Singhee.

Brief Scores — January 9 (Venue: GOANS)

U-14 Boys 4th Division

Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) 1 lost to St. Pius X (Mulund) 2

(A. Bhabad 2; A. Raut)

Beacon High (Khar) 0 lost to St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 3

(S. Ukale, H. Shaikh, R. Shaikh)

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Gorai) 0 lost to Kanakia Int. (Bhayandar) 2

(Y. Jain, K. Shetty)

Kohinoor Int. (Vidyavihar) 0 lost to Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Virar) 2

(R. Kandhari, M. Jain)

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 0 lost to Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 3

(B. Chandra 2, H. Kumar)

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0 drew with Dr. Antonio D'Silva (Dadar) 0

AKI Hussain Allana Eng. ‘A’ 0 lost to JBCN Int. (Parel) 6

(J. Modi 2, D. Shah 2, V. Shah, D. Mehta)

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 0 lost to Green Acres ‘A’ (Chembur) 2

(I. Mitra, S. Dasaka)

Brief Scores — January 9 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

U-12 Boys MSSA Cup

Jankidevi Public (Andheri) 0 drew with Ascend Int. (BKC) 0 — Ascend Int. won 4–2 on penalties

Ascend: S. Chande, A. Bhogilal, R. Deshmukh, A. Sagar

Jankidevi: Y. Shaikh, A. Jain

St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 0 lost to C.N.S (Kandivali) 1

(P. Dash)

Podar Int. ORT (Worli) lost to Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Thane) by default

Yashodham (Goregaon) 0 drew with Ramniwas Bajaj (Malad) 0 — Ramniwas Bajaj won 3–2 on penalties

Ramniwas: A. Wadkar, A. Agarwal, J. Bhandari

Yashodham: S. Delvi, S. Khedekar

Universal H.S (Chembur) lost to Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) by default

Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 2 lost to Lakshdham (Goregaon) 3

Lakshdham: J. Mody, A. Cherian, S. Saroj

Parle Tilak: P. Gulran, O. Kulkarni

JBCN Int. (Parel) 0 lost to CNM (Vile Parle) 2

(P. Ramaiya, V. Sankhla)

Universal (Ghatkopar) lost to Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) by default

Parle Tilak Eng. Med. (Vile Parle) 0 lost to Rustomjee Int. (Dahisar) 1

(A. Natu)

Shishuvihar 0 lost to Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 4

(A. Singhee 2, K. Khubchandani, V. Premnarayen)