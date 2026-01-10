 St. Pius X, JBCN International, CNM & Nita Mukesh Ambani School Deliver Strong Performances In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament
An action-packed day unfolded at the GOANS and MSSA Grounds in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament, with U-14 and U-12 matches producing dominant wins and penalty shootouts. JBCN Parel recorded a 6–0 victory, while several fixtures were decided on penalties. Strong individual performances and disciplined defending highlighted the competitive school football action across venues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
St. Pius X, JBCN International, CNM & Nita Mukesh Ambani School Deliver Strong Performances In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, January 9, 2026: Another competitive day unfolded at the GOANS and MSSA Grounds in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament, as teams across the U-14 Boys 4th Division and U-12 Boys MSSA Cup produced spirited battles, dominant wins and decisive penalty shootouts. The fixtures highlighted sharp finishing, disciplined defending and impactful individual performances.

At Goans, St. Pius X (Mulund) opened the day with a gritty 2–1 win over Sanjeevani World, powered by a brace from Aryan Bhabad. St. Xavier’s (Andheri) followed with a confident 3–0 victory over Beacon High. Kanakia International (Bhayandar) and Rustomjee Cambridge International (Virar) both secured clean-sheet wins, while Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) registered a strong 3–0 win with a brace from Bhawin Chandra. Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played out the morning’s only goalless draw before JBCN International (Parel) delivered one of the day’s biggest scorelines, a 6–0 win over AKI Hussain Allana. Green Acres ‘A’ closed the session with a composed 2–0 triumph over Fazlani Academy.

At the MSSA Ground, Ascend International (BKC) advanced 4–2 on penalties after a goalless match against Jankidevi Public School. C.N.S (Kandivali) edged St. Lawrence 1–0, while Rustomjee Cambridge (Thane) progressed by default. Ramniwas Bajaj (Malad) also triumphed via a shootout, defeating Yashodham 3–2. Lakshdham secured a high-intensity 3–2 victory over Parle Tilak, while CNM earned a solid 2–0 win against JBCN Parel. Gopal Sharma International and Smt. RSB AVM advanced by default. In the late fixtures, Rustomjee International (Dahisar) posted a narrow 1–0 win over Parle Tilak English Medium, before Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) sealed a commanding 4–0 victory over Shishuvihar, highlighted by a brace from Ayaan Singhee.

Brief Scores — January 9 (Venue: GOANS)

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Training Mandatory For Poll Staff, Civic Body Warns Of Strict Action Against Absentees
Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season
Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season
Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever
Youth Power At The Forefront: Free Press Journal’s Town Hall Ignites BMC Election Fever

U-14 Boys 4th Division

Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) 1 lost to St. Pius X (Mulund) 2

(A. Bhabad 2; A. Raut)

Beacon High (Khar) 0 lost to St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 3

(S. Ukale, H. Shaikh, R. Shaikh)

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Gorai) 0 lost to Kanakia Int. (Bhayandar) 2

(Y. Jain, K. Shetty)

Kohinoor Int. (Vidyavihar) 0 lost to Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Virar) 2

(R. Kandhari, M. Jain)

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 0 lost to Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 3

(B. Chandra 2, H. Kumar)

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0 drew with Dr. Antonio D'Silva (Dadar) 0

AKI Hussain Allana Eng. ‘A’ 0 lost to JBCN Int. (Parel) 6

(J. Modi 2, D. Shah 2, V. Shah, D. Mehta)

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 0 lost to Green Acres ‘A’ (Chembur) 2

(I. Mitra, S. Dasaka)

Brief Scores — January 9 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

U-12 Boys MSSA Cup

Jankidevi Public (Andheri) 0 drew with Ascend Int. (BKC) 0 — Ascend Int. won 4–2 on penalties

Ascend: S. Chande, A. Bhogilal, R. Deshmukh, A. Sagar

Jankidevi: Y. Shaikh, A. Jain

St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 0 lost to C.N.S (Kandivali) 1

(P. Dash)

Podar Int. ORT (Worli) lost to Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Thane) by default

Yashodham (Goregaon) 0 drew with Ramniwas Bajaj (Malad) 0 — Ramniwas Bajaj won 3–2 on penalties

Ramniwas: A. Wadkar, A. Agarwal, J. Bhandari

Yashodham: S. Delvi, S. Khedekar

Universal H.S (Chembur) lost to Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) by default

Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 2 lost to Lakshdham (Goregaon) 3

Lakshdham: J. Mody, A. Cherian, S. Saroj

Parle Tilak: P. Gulran, O. Kulkarni

JBCN Int. (Parel) 0 lost to CNM (Vile Parle) 2

(P. Ramaiya, V. Sankhla)

Universal (Ghatkopar) lost to Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) by default

Parle Tilak Eng. Med. (Vile Parle) 0 lost to Rustomjee Int. (Dahisar) 1

(A. Natu)

Shishuvihar 0 lost to Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 4

(A. Singhee 2, K. Khubchandani, V. Premnarayen)

