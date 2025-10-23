'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

The on-field conversation between Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide was picked up on stump mic. The conversation between them was about maintaining proper running between wickets and avoiding a run-out as Rohit told Shreyas Iyer 'Tujhe call dena padega', which translates to you have to give the call.

Iyer joined the former Indian captain when the tourists were reeling at 17/2, thanks to Xavier Bartlett denting the tourists with wickets of Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0). There were multiple misunderstandings in the middle, prompting the batters to have a conversation, especially with the Aussie fielders giving nothing away.

Watch the below video as Rohit said after defending a delivery:

"Shreyas hoyega yeh." (Shreyas it will happen.)

Iyer then responded:

"Arre aap karke dekho, mereko mat bolo na phir."

The former Indian skipper then said:

"Tereko call dena padega. Woh 7thwa over daal raha hai yaar." (You have to give the call. He is bowling the 7th over man.)

The vice-captain replied:

"Mujhe uska angle pata nahin hai. Call do na" (I don't know his angle. Please give a call.)

Rohit further said:

"Main nahin de sakta hoon yeh call. (I can't give that call.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma's and Shreyas Iyer's 118-run partnership drags India to 264 in 50 overs

Meanwhile, the 118-run partnership between Rohit (73) and Iyer (61) was the nucleus of the tourists' innings as they dragged themselves to 264/8 in 50 overs after Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh inserted them in. Axar Patel also chipped in with 44 runs but it was a struggle overall for the Indian batters on a spicy pitch and against some probing bowling.

Bartlett was the pick of the Aussie bowlers, taking figures of 10-1-39-3, leaving the hosts to get 265 to seal the series. Australia hold a 1-0 series lead after beating India by seven wickets in Perth.