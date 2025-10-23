'Is It For Gautam Gambhir Or Virat Kohli?': Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Just Leave It' Post Sparks Buzz Among Fans After Team India's ODI Series Defeat To Australia

Gautam Gambhir, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: X)

Former Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's post on the social media platform of X has sparked plenty of buzz. The retired cricketer tweaked renowned sports brand Nike's logo and tagline of 'Just do it' to 'Just leave it', netizens are quite interested as to what Ashwin meant. The logo had notably changed to the Indian flag.

With India's ODI series to Australia grabbing the spotlight, it was speculated whether he meant if Virat Kohli should retire from international cricket or Gautam Gambhir should leave his role as a head coach. Kohli has been under the scanner after consecutive ducks in the ODI series and subtly hinting at retirement in Adelaide after removing his gloves. Gambhir, meanwhile, has copped flak for poor team selection, notably not including left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the eleven despite his wicket-taking ability.

Watch some of the reactions to Ashwin's post on X:

