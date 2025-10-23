 'Is It For Gautam Gambhir Or Virat Kohli?': Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Just Leave It' Post Sparks Buzz Among Fans After Team India's ODI Series Defeat To Australia
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Is It For Gautam Gambhir Or Virat Kohli?': Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Just Leave It' Post Sparks Buzz Among Fans After Team India's ODI Series Defeat To Australia

'Is It For Gautam Gambhir Or Virat Kohli?': Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Just Leave It' Post Sparks Buzz Among Fans After Team India's ODI Series Defeat To Australia

Former Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's post on the social media platform of X has sparked plenty of buzz. The retired cricketer tweaked renowned sports brand Nike's logo and tagline of 'Just do it' to 'Just leave it', netizens are quite interested as to what Ashwin meant. The logo had notably changed to the Indian flag.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: X)

Former Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's post on the social media platform of X has sparked plenty of buzz. The retired cricketer tweaked renowned sports brand Nike's logo and tagline of 'Just do it' to 'Just leave it', netizens are quite interested as to what Ashwin meant. The logo had notably changed to the Indian flag.

With India's ODI series to Australia grabbing the spotlight, it was speculated whether he meant if Virat Kohli should retire from international cricket or Gautam Gambhir should leave his role as a head coach. Kohli has been under the scanner after consecutive ducks in the ODI series and subtly hinting at retirement in Adelaide after removing his gloves. Gambhir, meanwhile, has copped flak for poor team selection, notably not including left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the eleven despite his wicket-taking ability.

Watch some of the reactions to Ashwin's post on X:

FPJ Shorts
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead...

UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead...

'Is It For Gautam Gambhir Or Virat Kohli?': Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Just Leave It' Post Sparks Buzz...

'Is It For Gautam Gambhir Or Virat Kohli?': Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Just Leave It' Post Sparks Buzz...

'Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge…': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Post Taking Dig At Delhi HC's...

'Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge…': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Post Taking Dig At Delhi HC's...

'High Time Gautam Gambhir Makes Harshit Rana Captain': Netizens Brutally Troll Team India Coach &...

'High Time Gautam Gambhir Makes Harshit Rana Captain': Netizens Brutally Troll Team India Coach &...

'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After...

'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After...