 Full Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route Vijay Hazare Trophy Record
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFull Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route Vijay Hazare Trophy Record

Full Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route Vijay Hazare Trophy Record

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan scored a blistering half-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Punjab on Thursday. CSK's IPL 2026 recruit slammed a 15-ball half-century, the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket. Khan's assault included a 30-run over off T20 World Cup 2026 bound Abhishek Sharma.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

India batter Sarfaraz Khan created history on Thursday with a breathtaking innings. The CSK batter smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Punjab at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. Khan reached the milestone in just 15 balls in a display of brute hitting.

Now a video of his innings has gone viral. The 28-year-old wasted no time in imposing himself, hammering Punjab bowler Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in his first over at the crease. He continued his onslaught in the following over, smashing Harpreet Brar for 19 runs off five balls. Sarfaraz brought up his landmark half-century in just 15 deliveries, shattering the five-year-old record.

Sarfaraz, Mumbai’s top scorer, was eventually dismissed in the 15th over after a stunning knock of 62 off 20 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes. Apart from Sarfaraz, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer also played a valuable innings, scoring 45 off 34 balls that featured four fours and two sixes. Sarfaraz is currently in red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is Mumbai’s leading run-scorer this season.

The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 303 runs in six innings at an average of 75.75 and an impressive strike rate of 190.56. He struck a brilliant 157 against Goa on December 31 and followed it up with a half-century against Uttarakhand earlier in the tournament.

FPJ Shorts
When School Fees Were Cheaper Than A Movie Ticket: Mumbai’s ₹12 Fee Card Goes Viral
When School Fees Were Cheaper Than A Movie Ticket: Mumbai’s ₹12 Fee Card Goes Viral
Filmy-Style Robbery In Amritsar: Sword-Flashing Goons In Car Loot Jeweller Travelling On Bike; Onlookers Don’t Dare To Help  — VIDEO
Filmy-Style Robbery In Amritsar: Sword-Flashing Goons In Car Loot Jeweller Travelling On Bike; Onlookers Don’t Dare To Help  — VIDEO
Does Baan Stambh In Gujarat's Somnath Temple Point Towards Antarctica? Here's The Truth
Does Baan Stambh In Gujarat's Somnath Temple Point Towards Antarctica? Here's The Truth
Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing
Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing
Read Also
'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To...
article-image

Sarfaraz has also enjoyed a great run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 329 runs in seven matches, including a century, at a remarkable strike rate of 203.08. Despite the efforts of Sarfaraz and captain Iyer, Mumbai fell just one run short of Punjab’s total of 216, being bowled out for 215 in 26.2 overs. Gurnoor Brar emerged as the hero for Punjab, claiming a four-wicket haul to dismantle Mumbai’s strong batting line-up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance

'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance

Full Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route...

Full Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route...

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near DY Patil Stadium

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near DY Patil Stadium

VIDEO: Bhangra Lights Up In The NBA, LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Viral Clip Of Indian Dance At...

VIDEO: Bhangra Lights Up In The NBA, LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Viral Clip Of Indian Dance At...

PV Sindhu Reaches Malaysia Open 2026 Semifinal As Akane Yamaguchi Retires In Quarterfinal

PV Sindhu Reaches Malaysia Open 2026 Semifinal As Akane Yamaguchi Retires In Quarterfinal