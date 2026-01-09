'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance

Tamim Iqbal | Archives

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged the country's Cricket Board to avoid being driven by "public emotion" while deciding the national team's participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India as any such call would have an "impact 10 years down the line".

Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the event starting February 7 and want their matches to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. This was after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons amid attacks on Hindus here.

"The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together," Tamim was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

"You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly," he said.

Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has taken a hard-line position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has mostly seconded the view amid murmurs that the Aminul Islam Bulbul-led BCB is not fully aligned with that approach.

"We consider the Bangladesh Cricket Board an independent body. Of course, the government plays a very big role, and discussions with the government are necessary. But if we consider the BCB an independent body, then it must also have the authority to make its own decisions," said Tamim.

"If the board feels a certain decision is right, then it should take that decision. Public opinion will always vary. When we play, spectators say many things driven by emotion. But if you start making decisions based on all that, you cannot run such a big organization.

"Today's decisions will have an impact ten years down the line, so decisions should be taken by considering what is best for Bangladesh cricket and for Bangladeshi players - that is what I personally believe," he added.

No need for daily statements

The 36-year-old Tamim, who has played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for his country in a fairly accomplished career, was also critical of the daily statements that have been coming from the BCB and the Bangladesh government.

"After taking a final decision and completing internal discussions, that decision should then be communicated publicly. If you announce every step publicly, it creates unnecessary uncertainty, which is what has happened now," he said.

"If a decision changes tomorrow, or a week later, and becomes something else, then how will you explain your initial comment?" he asked.

"Whatever the final decision is, I only hope that Bangladesh cricket's interests are prioritized above everything else, and that the future of Bangladesh cricket is carefully considered before taking that decision," he concluded.

