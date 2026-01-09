 'Proven Indian Agent...': BCB Director's Remarks Against Tamim Iqbal Sparks Uproar; Bangladeshi Players React
Bangladesh cricket is heading into another drama episode after BCB director M Nazmul Islam branded former captain Tamim Iqbal as an Indian agent. Islam's comments come after Tamim urged BCB to sort out the tensions with BCCI and ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Nazmul's comment has created uproar, with several Bangladesh cricketers condemning the same.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Tamim Iqbal. | (Image Credits: X)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam has come under fire for his comments on former captain Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal urged the country's Cricket Board to avoid being driven by "public emotion" while deciding the national team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. BCB have written to ICC twice citing security concerns expressing their wish for matches to be moved to Sri Lanka.

"This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent," Nazmul wrote on his Facebook post responding to Tamim Iqbal's comments.

The reaction comes after Iqbal wanting the BCB to alter their hard line approach.

"The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together," Iqbal told Cricbuzz.

"You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly," he said.

Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has taken a hard-line position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors. This was after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons amid attacks on Hindus.

After KKR-Mustafizur Row, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's Bat Manufacturer Drops Bangladesh Players Ahead...
Following Islam's comments, several Bangladesh cricketers also expressed their displeasure on social media. That faction includes former Test captain Mominul Haque, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam.

"A senior cricketer was not given even the minimum respect; instead, he was deliberately humiliated in public. Such remarks show a lack of even basic decorum regarding where and how to speak while holding such a high responsibility," Mominul wrote.

