 'Very Dirty And Really Unhealthy..': Mia Blichfeldt Blasts Indian Open Organisers For Unhygienic Courts In Viral Video
Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt criticised conditions at the IG Stadium during the India Open, calling them unhealthy and unprofessional despite the venue shift. She cited cold temperatures, dirty warm-up courts and birds inside halls, urging BWF intervention ahead of the World Championships.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Denmark badminton ace Mia Blichfeldt has given a damning verdict on India's sporting infrastructure. Competing in the Indian Open 2026, the Dane called the conditions unhealthy and unprofessional at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. She called for BWF to intervene ahead of the World Championships later this year.

Blichfeldt had last year complained regarding the KD Jadhav Hall for similarly unplayable conditions. Badminton Association of India (BAI) moved the tournament to the IG stadium only for the same isssues to persist.

“I think it’s still very dirty and really unhealthy conditions for all the players. Yesterday when I came to the warm-up courts, there were birds flying around and shitting on the court. That’s really unhealthy and not normal," Blichfeldt told PTI in a video which has since gone viral.

BAI will host the World Championships in August for the first time in 17 years. Blichfeldt's criticism will come as a crucial blow for the organisers who will aim to make tangible improvements between now and August.

The Dane called for professional standards to be upheld, while admitting that the BAI are doing it to the best of their ability.

"I hope everyone around the tournament, the association, and also BWF is going to look into this venue because it’s a professional sport. I don’t think so many other athletes would play under these conditions," she added.

