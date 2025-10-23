 'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After Defeat In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After Defeat In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Several fans also pointed out that the current combination lacks a genuine wicket-taking option in the middle overs, a role Kuldeep has excelled in. The criticism has intensified after back-to-back selections without him in the playing XI, despite India’s need for variation in their spin attack.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Indian fans expressed their frustration on social media after spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again left out of the playing XI as India suffered a narrow two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI. The decision to exclude Kuldeep, despite his recent form, has sparked widespread debate among cricket enthusiasts, who believe the left-arm wrist-spinner deserved a place in the lineup.

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment, questioning the team management’s decision to bench one of India’s most consistent bowlers in limited-overs cricket. One user wrote, “It’s high time he should play,” reflecting the general sentiment among supporters who feel Kuldeep’s absence hurt India’s bowling attack in crucial moments of the match.

Kuldeep has been in fine rhythm over the past year, delivering match-winning spells in both ODIs and T20Is. His ability to pick wickets in the middle overs has been one of India’s biggest strengths, especially on spin-friendly tracks. However, his continued exclusion has puzzled many, particularly after the team struggled to contain Australia’s chase in the second ODI.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

