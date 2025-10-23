'Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge…': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Post Taking Dig At Delhi HC's Verdict On Alimony

Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/X

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again set social media abuzz, but this time it’s not because of cricket. The Indian leg-spinner shared a cryptic Instagram story that fans believe was a veiled dig at both his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma and a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court.

The post, which has now gone viral, carried a screenshot of a court verdict allegedly stating that “financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.” Alongside it, Chahal added a caption in Hindi that read, “Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge iss Decision Seh,” roughly translating to “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.” The choice of words instantly caught attention, sparking a wave of speculation and debate among netizens.

The post comes months after Chahal and Dhanashree’s high-profile divorce, following proceedings at the Bombay High Court. The couple, who married in December 2020, had announced their separation in March, marking the end of what was once considered one of cricket’s most popular celebrity pairings.

Whether the Instagram story was an impulsive vent or a deliberate message, one thing is certain, it has once again placed Yuzvendra Chahal at the center of a conversation that transcends cricket, delving deep into the intersection of law, love, and public life.

'Ye Hai Teri Teesri Maa': Shikhar Dhawan & Yuzvendra Chahal Light Up Social Media With Hilarious Bollywood-Inspired Reel; Video

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have once again proved why they’re among the most beloved and entertaining duos in Indian cricket, not just on the field, but off it as well. The pair recently collaborated on a playful Instagram reel that has quickly gone viral for its hilarious Bollywood twist, showcasing their effortless chemistry and impeccable comic timing.

In the now-trending video, Dhawan playfully introduces Chahal to his “third mother,” portrayed by Sophie Shine, setting the stage for a humorous exchange. Staying true to his lively persona, Dhawan drops a cheeky line from classic Bollywood lore: “Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta,” directed at a visibly shy and blushing Chahal. The former opener’s delivery, paired with Chahal’s adorably awkward reaction, had fans bursting into laughter.

The post was captioned with the equally humorous line, “Ek baar phir se dulha banne ka mann hai beta.. tu ruk ja thoda,” adding more flair to the already entertaining moment. Within hours, the video had gained massive traction across social media, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments pouring in. Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo’s easy-going dynamic, calling them the “most entertaining pair in Indian cricket” and demanding a full-fledged comedy show featuring the two.