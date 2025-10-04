'That Care Will Never Go...': Dhanashree Verma Says She Will Always Be Concerned About Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal; Is She Wanting To Patch Up?

Dhanashree Verma / Yuzvendra Chahal

Dancer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020, and in March this year, they got divorced. Dhanashree is currently seen in the reality show Rise And Fall, and she has spoken about her divorce and ex-husband multiple times, without mentioning Chahal's name.

A video of her has now once again gone viral on social media, in which she is having a conversation with Arjun Bijlani about her marriage and divorce. When Arjun asked her whether it was an arranged or love marriage, she Dhanashree said, "Love, arranged both. So, basically he was wanting to get married."

When the Naagin actor asked her what convinced to get married, she said, "The amount of love that was poured in, the whole process."

Further, when he asked her how much time they dated, Dhanashree said, "In August, we did Roka, then in December, we got married. I travelled with him, we stayed together."

Arjun said that he has met Chahal personally, and he seemed to be a great guy who doesn't speak much. When he asked Dhanshree if there was somebody who was fueling this (divorce), she nodded her head and said, "We will talk about that later."

When Arjun asked her if she thinks she and Chahal can never be friends, the dancer said, "I will always be concerned. Itna main keh sakti ho. That care will never go from my side."

Later, Dhanashree gets emotional, and Arjun hugs her.

Dhanashree Verma Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated On Her

During one of the episodes of Rise And Fall, Dhanashree was having a conversation with Kubbra Sait. When Kubbra asked her, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'" To which, Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month." The answer left Kubbra shocked.