 'Unka Ghar Mere Naam Se Chal Raha...': Yuzvendra Chahal Hits Back At Dhanashree Verma, Denies Cheating In Second Month Of Marriage
Yuzvendra Chahal has denied ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's cheating claims, stating he is a sportsperson and does not cheat. "Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya?" he asked. Hitting back, he added, "Abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai, toh they can continue doing that."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally responded to his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's cheating claims. During one of the episodes of Rise And Fall, she alleged that Yuzvendra cheated on her within the first year of their marriage and that she caught him in the second month. Denying these shocking allegations, Yuzvendra stated that they were married for 4.5 years and questioned, if he had cheated in the second month, why would anyone continue the marriage for so long.

Yuzvendra Chahal Denies Cheating On Dhanashree Verma

He told Hindustan Times, "I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too."

article-image

Yuzvendra Chahal Hits Back At Dhanashree Verma

Chahal added that he has repeatedly stated he has moved on from his past and is no longer stuck there, unlike some people, hinting at Dhanashree, who is often seen talking about him on Rise And Fall.

Hitting back at Dhanashree, he said, "Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life."

article-image

The 35-year-old said, "Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don’t want to address it ever again."

What Dhanashree Verma Said

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who officially divorced in March this year, became the talk of the latest episode as she shared the details of being cheated on during a breakfast-table conversation with fellow contestant Kubbra Sait.

It all began when Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'" To this, Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra visibly shocked.

