Yeh Dil Maange More! Renuka Singh's '100' Poster Goes Viral As Smriti Mandhana & Pratika Rawal Hit Centuries During IND W vs NZ W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Image: Star Sports/BCCI Women/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai witnessed a light-hearted yet memorable moment that quickly captured fans’ attention both in the stadium and online. During India’s innings, when Pratika Rawal was batting on 42 and Smriti Mandhana on 52, Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was spotted on the sidelines holding a playful poster that read “100 more” in Hindi, accompanied by an illustration of a peacock.

The witty sign had a clever double meaning, as the word “more” in Hindi translates to “peacock.” Renuka’s creative gesture instantly amused the crowd and the commentators, who praised her sense of humor and team spirit. The moment reflected the close camaraderie within the Indian camp and added a touch of cheer to the intense World Cup contest.

As fate would have it, Renuka’s poster turned out to be prophetic. Both Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana went on to convert their strong starts into brilliant centuries, sending the crowd into raptures. Their partnership became one of the highlights of India’s innings, with elegant stroke play, smart running between the wickets, and unwavering concentration under pressure.

The heartwarming gesture by Renuka Singh Thakur perfectly encapsulated the team’s joyful spirit and belief in each other. It also showed how humor and positivity often thrive even in the midst of high-stakes competition.

As India continues its World Cup campaign, moments like these remind fans that cricket isn’t just about records and victories, it’s also about friendship, fun, and the shared joy of representing the nation together.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As India Lose To England By Just 4 Runs In Indore

Smriti Mandhana was left visibly dejected as India suffered a narrow four-run defeat against England in a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Chasing 289, India started well, with Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur stitching a crucial 125-run partnership that kept hopes alive. Mandhana, showcasing her trademark elegance and timing, scored a fluent 88 off 94 balls, anchoring the innings and keeping India in contention for a memorable win.

Mandhana's wicket proved pivotal as India’s momentum faltered, and despite Kaur’s fighting 70, tight bowling from England’s spinners and disciplined death-over bowling restricted India to 284 for 6. The four-run margin highlighted how close the match had been, leaving the Indian side and fans heartbroken.

For Mandhana, the innings was a bittersweet display of class and determination, underlining her importance to the team but also the cruel margins of the game. England, led by Heather Knight’s century, held their nerve to secure the win and advance to the semi-finals, while India must now regroup quickly to keep their own semi-final hopes alive in the remaining group matches.