'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With Half-Century

Image: Mohammed Kaif/ BCCI/X

Adelaide: Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion when India needed him the most. Battling under pressure following a fiery spell from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, the seasoned opener crafted a determined 73-run knock to anchor India’s innings in the crucial series-saving ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The innings not only steadied India’s innings after early setbacks but also marked a strong comeback for the batter, who had faced criticism after failing to score runs in the opening match of the series.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reacted to Rohit’s innings, stating that he is going nowhere despite the talks doing the rounds about his possible retirement from cricket. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaif wrote, “Too much social media chatter about his future, tough pitch, world class pacers operating, Gill and Kohli out cheaply... Despite all that Rohit plays a very important inning for India and his career. This 73 at Adelaide will give him a lot of confidence. Rohit shows he isn’t’ going anywhere.”

Rohit Sharma's experience triumphs over Adversity

Rohit played a waiting game early on in the innings courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Josh Hazlewood. The right-hander began rebuilding the innings with Shreyas Iyer for his company. While Rohit anchored the innings, Iyer took the attack to the opposition with some lusty blows to the fence. After waiting patiently, Rohit finally cut loose in the 19th over, launching Mitchell Owen for two sixes in three balls.

The two sixes brought up a 50-run partnership with Iyer, and Rohit soon reached his 59th ODI half-century in the 22nd over, with a single off Adam Zampa. It was also his slowest ODI fifty since 2015.

The 38-year-old stitched a solid third-wicket partnership of 118 runs off 132 balls with Iyer before getting out in the 30th over to Mitchell Starc. The opener pulled a short ball to Hazlewood at long leg.

Rohit departed for 73 off 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, leaving India in a stronger position after being reduced to 17/2 in the seventh over.