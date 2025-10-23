 'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With Half-Century
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With Half-Century

'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With Half-Century

The innings not only steadied India’s innings after early setbacks but also marked a strong comeback for the batter, who had faced criticism after failing to score runs in the opening match of the series.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: Mohammed Kaif/ BCCI/X

Adelaide: Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion when India needed him the most. Battling under pressure following a fiery spell from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, the seasoned opener crafted a determined 73-run knock to anchor India’s innings in the crucial series-saving ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The innings not only steadied India’s innings after early setbacks but also marked a strong comeback for the batter, who had faced criticism after failing to score runs in the opening match of the series.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reacted to Rohit’s innings, stating that he is going nowhere despite the talks doing the rounds about his possible retirement from cricket. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaif wrote, “Too much social media chatter about his future, tough pitch, world class pacers operating, Gill and Kohli out cheaply... Despite all that Rohit plays a very important inning for India and his career. This 73 at Adelaide will give him a lot of confidence. Rohit shows he isn’t’ going anywhere.”

Read Also
'Go Chargers Go': Adam Gilchrist Meets Rohit Sharma, Takes Selfie Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI In...
article-image

Rohit Sharma's experience triumphs over Adversity

Rohit played a waiting game early on in the innings courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Josh Hazlewood. The right-hander began rebuilding the innings with Shreyas Iyer for his company. While Rohit anchored the innings, Iyer took the attack to the opposition with some lusty blows to the fence. After waiting patiently, Rohit finally cut loose in the 19th over, launching Mitchell Owen for two sixes in three balls.

FPJ Shorts
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual Meeting
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual Meeting
Read Also
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Dives To Save His Wicket, Suffers Bleeding Elbow; Check Picture
article-image

The two sixes brought up a 50-run partnership with Iyer, and Rohit soon reached his 59th ODI half-century in the 22nd over, with a single off Adam Zampa. It was also his slowest ODI fifty since 2015.

The 38-year-old stitched a solid third-wicket partnership of 118 runs off 132 balls with Iyer before getting out in the 30th over to Mitchell Starc. The opener pulled a short ball to Hazlewood at long leg.

Rohit departed for 73 off 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, leaving India in a stronger position after being reduced to 17/2 in the seventh over.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fingers Move Nahi Kar Paa Raha Tha': Tilak Varma Reveals Being Diagnosed With Rhabdomyolysis,...

'Fingers Move Nahi Kar Paa Raha Tha': Tilak Varma Reveals Being Diagnosed With Rhabdomyolysis,...

'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With...

'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With...

'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs...

'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs...

Video: Uber Driver In Adelaide Baffled As Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel & Prasidh Krishna Hop Into...

Video: Uber Driver In Adelaide Baffled As Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel & Prasidh Krishna Hop Into...

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Dives To Save His Wicket, Suffers Bleeding Elbow; Check Picture

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Dives To Save His Wicket, Suffers Bleeding Elbow; Check Picture