Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

Image: PrimeKohli/X

A viral rumour has been circulating on social media claiming that Indian cricket star Virat Kohli left the national team midway through the ongoing India–Australia ODI series to attend his son Akaay’s parent-teacher meeting in London. The post further alleges that Kohli will rejoin the team before the third ODI. However, these claims are entirely false. Kohli has been actively participating in the ODI series and continues to represent India on the field.

There has been no official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or from Kohli himself suggesting that he has travelled abroad or taken personal leave. Major sports media outlets covering the India–Australia series have also made no mention of such an incident. In fact, Kohli’s recent appearances and match performances confirm that he is fully involved in the series and has not left the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This misleading story appears to be another example of baseless social-media speculation surrounding Kohli’s personal life. Such rumours tend to spread quickly because they mix personal topics with celebrity interest, drawing the attention of fans online.

In reality, there is no truth to the claim that Virat Kohli left the team to attend a parent-teacher meeting in London. He remains an active part of the Indian side in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Team India Fans Sing & Cheer As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Receive Grand Reception At Adelaide Airport; Video

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were greeted with immense love and admiration as they arrived at Adelaide Airport ahead of the second ODI against Australia. Fans gathered in large numbers, singing songs and chanting their names, turning the airport into a scene of celebration and excitement.

Some fans even broke into Bollywood-style songs dedicated to the duo, capturing the spirit and passion that Indian cricket followers are known for, even thousands of miles away from home.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The heartwarming scenes once again underlined the massive global following of Indian cricket and the enduring admiration for two of its biggest superstars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.