 Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

In reality, there is no truth to the claim that Virat Kohli left the team to attend a parent-teacher meeting in London. He remains an active part of the Indian side in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: PrimeKohli/X

A viral rumour has been circulating on social media claiming that Indian cricket star Virat Kohli left the national team midway through the ongoing India–Australia ODI series to attend his son Akaay’s parent-teacher meeting in London. The post further alleges that Kohli will rejoin the team before the third ODI. However, these claims are entirely false. Kohli has been actively participating in the ODI series and continues to represent India on the field.

There has been no official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or from Kohli himself suggesting that he has travelled abroad or taken personal leave. Major sports media outlets covering the India–Australia series have also made no mention of such an incident. In fact, Kohli’s recent appearances and match performances confirm that he is fully involved in the series and has not left the country.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Dives To Save His Wicket, Suffers Bleeding Elbow; Check Picture
article-image
Read Also
'Go Chargers Go': Adam Gilchrist Meets Rohit Sharma, Takes Selfie Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI In...
article-image

This misleading story appears to be another example of baseless social-media speculation surrounding Kohli’s personal life. Such rumours tend to spread quickly because they mix personal topics with celebrity interest, drawing the attention of fans online.

In reality, there is no truth to the claim that Virat Kohli left the team to attend a parent-teacher meeting in London. He remains an active part of the Indian side in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

FPJ Shorts
‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde
‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde
Supreme Court Warns Witnesses Against Misleading Criminal Trials And Orders Strict Action By Courts
Supreme Court Warns Witnesses Against Misleading Criminal Trials And Orders Strict Action By Courts
Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?
Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?
'It Was A Mistake': Miss Panama Isamar Herrera Reacts To Viral Mishap At Thailand's Miss Grand 2025
'It Was A Mistake': Miss Panama Isamar Herrera Reacts To Viral Mishap At Thailand's Miss Grand 2025

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Team India Fans Sing & Cheer As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Receive Grand Reception At Adelaide Airport; Video

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were greeted with immense love and admiration as they arrived at Adelaide Airport ahead of the second ODI against Australia. Fans gathered in large numbers, singing songs and chanting their names, turning the airport into a scene of celebration and excitement.

Some fans even broke into Bollywood-style songs dedicated to the duo, capturing the spirit and passion that Indian cricket followers are known for, even thousands of miles away from home.

The heartwarming scenes once again underlined the massive global following of Indian cricket and the enduring admiration for two of its biggest superstars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable...

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable...

'Yashasvi Jaiswal, Is That You?' Netizens Spot Team India's Doppelganger In Liverpool Footballer...

'Yashasvi Jaiswal, Is That You?' Netizens Spot Team India's Doppelganger In Liverpool Footballer...

Pune Race Selections: Lord Eric Eyes Redemption In The P Hadow Trophy

Pune Race Selections: Lord Eric Eyes Redemption In The P Hadow Trophy

Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics

Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics