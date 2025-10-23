AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead To Seal Series

Matthew Short and Adam Zampa were Australia's best performers with both bat and ball. | (Credits: X)

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series as they sealed a two-wicket win over India at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, Thursday. After Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa starred with the ball to limit the Men in Blue to 264 in 50 overs, Matthew Short anchored the innings with a mature 74 to take Australia over the finish line.

Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss for the second straight game and sent the Indian team into bat. Mitchell Satrc and Josh Hazlewood, especially were once again quite probing with the new ball, utilizing the conditions to good effect. Nevertheless, Xavier Bartlett, who had replaced Nathan Ellis, caused two severe dents in his second over, dismissing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0).

Shreyas Iyer joined hands with Rohit Sharma when the tourists found themselves reeling at 17/2 and played time. Rohit found the semblance of timing he was looking for when Mitch Owen came to bowl his second over, playing pull shot for two sixes in three deliveries. The former Indian captain reached his fifty off 74 deliveries but fell for 73 while trying to dispatch a Mitchell Starc delivery for a maximum. It also ended the 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. After Iyer's wicket for 61, India kept losing batters consistently.

Towards the end, Harshit Rana (24*) struck some lusty blows to take India to a competitive 264/9.

Australia make sedate start but lose Mitchell Marsh cheaply

Marsh, who played a composed knock of 46 in the first ODI, perished for 11 off 24 deliveries after nicking off to the keeper. Travis Head was starting to look dangerous but got a leading edge off Harshit Rana's bowling.

With Short and Matt Renshaw out in the middle and the fields getting spread, the pair maneuvered the ball exceptionally well with almost a run-a-ball 55-run partnership. Short was the glue in Australia's innings as he got two lifelines until being caught for 74, leaving the hosts with a tricky task.

However, Connolly held his calm, while Mitch Owen also came up with a cameo of 36 to ensure that Australia don't face any nervy moments. It did get nervy towards the end when the Aussies needed five runs off 33 balls but only with two wickets in the shed. Connolly stayed unbeaten on 61 to take Australia to a series win.