 AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead To Seal Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead To Seal Series

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead To Seal Series

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series as they sealed a two-wicket win over India at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, Thursday. After Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa starred with the ball to limit the Men in Blue to 264 in 50 overs, Matthew Short anchored the innings with a mature 74 to take Australia over the finish line.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Matthew Short and Adam Zampa were Australia's best performers with both bat and ball. | (Credits: X)

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series as they sealed a two-wicket win over India at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, Thursday. After Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa starred with the ball to limit the Men in Blue to 264 in 50 overs, Matthew Short anchored the innings with a mature 74 to take Australia over the finish line.

Read Also
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Has Virat Kohli Decided To Retire? Indian Star Lifts His Gloves To Thank...
article-image

Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss for the second straight game and sent the Indian team into bat. Mitchell Satrc and Josh Hazlewood, especially were once again quite probing with the new ball, utilizing the conditions to good effect. Nevertheless, Xavier Bartlett, who had replaced Nathan Ellis, caused two severe dents in his second over, dismissing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0).

Shreyas Iyer joined hands with Rohit Sharma when the tourists found themselves reeling at 17/2 and played time. Rohit found the semblance of timing he was looking for when Mitch Owen came to bowl his second over, playing pull shot for two sixes in three deliveries. The former Indian captain reached his fifty off 74 deliveries but fell for 73 while trying to dispatch a Mitchell Starc delivery for a maximum. It also ended the 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. After Iyer's wicket for 61, India kept losing batters consistently.

Towards the end, Harshit Rana (24*) struck some lusty blows to take India to a competitive 264/9.

FPJ Shorts
NHRC Urges States, UTs To Protect Vulnerable People Amid Cold Wave
NHRC Urges States, UTs To Protect Vulnerable People Amid Cold Wave
National ARISE Alliance Launched To Expand Safe, Stigma-Free Abortion Services In India
National ARISE Alliance Launched To Expand Safe, Stigma-Free Abortion Services In India
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After Defeat In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After Defeat In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde
‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde

Australia make sedate start but lose Mitchell Marsh cheaply

Marsh, who played a composed knock of 46 in the first ODI, perished for 11 off 24 deliveries after nicking off to the keeper. Travis Head was starting to look dangerous but got a leading edge off Harshit Rana's bowling.

With Short and Matt Renshaw out in the middle and the fields getting spread, the pair maneuvered the ball exceptionally well with almost a run-a-ball 55-run partnership. Short was the glue in Australia's innings as he got two lifelines until being caught for 74, leaving the hosts with a tricky task.

However, Connolly held his calm, while Mitch Owen also came up with a cameo of 36 to ensure that Australia don't face any nervy moments. It did get nervy towards the end when the Aussies needed five runs off 33 balls but only with two wickets in the shed. Connolly stayed unbeaten on 61 to take Australia to a series win.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After...

'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After...

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave Team India To Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting In London?

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable...

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly & Adam Zampa Star As Australia Take Unassailable...

'Yashasvi Jaiswal, Is That You?' Netizens Spot Team India's Doppelganger In Liverpool Footballer...

'Yashasvi Jaiswal, Is That You?' Netizens Spot Team India's Doppelganger In Liverpool Footballer...

Pune Race Selections: Lord Eric Eyes Redemption In The P Hadow Trophy

Pune Race Selections: Lord Eric Eyes Redemption In The P Hadow Trophy