Pune Race Selections: Lord Eric Eyes Redemption In The P Hadow Trophy

Representational pic |

After finishing a close second to Goddess of Dawn in the Pissarro Plate recently, Lord Eric now stands out as the frontrunner for the P Hadow Trophy, the feature event of Friday’s special race day at the Pune Racecourse. The gelding has been showing consistent form and looks primed to turn the tables this time around.

With Antony Raj S once again taking the reins, Lord Eric’s chances look bright in this six-furlong sprint, where his sharp turn of foot and tactical maturity could make all the difference. Having narrowly missed out on victory in his previous outing, he seems well-conditioned to go one better and catch the judge’s eye when it matters most.

The race, featuring a 10-horse field, promises a thrilling contest. Bee Magical and Manor House are expected to provide stiff competition, both boasting the speed and temperament suited for this distance. While Bee Magical’s recent track work has been encouraging, Manor House’s early pace could put pressure on the field from the outset.

Overall, the P Hadow Trophy is shaping up to be an absorbing battle of speed and strategy. And if form and consistency are any indicators, Lord Eric looks ready to claim his much-deserved moment in the winner’s enclosure.

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Regina Memorabilis Stuns Favourite To Win

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The A J Wadia Plate: 1 (1), 2. (4)

2. The Maddox Plate: 1 (2), 2. (3), 3. (7)

3. The To The Manor Born Plate Div-1: 1 (1), 2. (5)

4. The Shamu Chavan Salver Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (6), 3. (8)

5. The P Hadow Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (4), 3. (10)

6. The Shamu Chavan Salver Div-1: 1 (3), 2. (5), 3. (6)

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Opus Dei Seeks Breakthrough In FPJ Trophy

7. The To The Manor Born Plate Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (4)

8. The Star Millionaire Plate: 1 (6), 2. (8), 3. (2)