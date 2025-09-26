 Pune Horse Racing: Opus Dei Seeks Breakthrough In FPJ Trophy
Pune Horse Racing: Opus Dei Seeks Breakthrough In FPJ Trophy

The six-year-old from trainer Imtiaz S. Sait’s yard has been showing encouraging form in his recent track work

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Opus Dei, a gelding who is yet to strike a winning note at the ongoing Pune Monsoon Meeting, will once again attempt to catch the judge’s eye in the Free Press Journal Trophy at the Pune Racecourse on Saturday.

The six-year-old from trainer Imtiaz S. Sait’s yard has been showing encouraging form in his recent track work and appears to be in fine nick. With the experienced jockey Antony S. in the saddle, Opus Dei is strongly fancied to make his mark in this eight-furlong contest. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of heavy showers over the weekend, which could play a role in determining the underfoot conditions and, ultimately, the race outcome.

Adding further intrigue to the race is Giacomo, the promising three-year-old colt from Dallas Todywalla’s stable, who already has two wins under his belt. His youthful energy and recent performances make him a serious contender, ensuring that Saturday’s feature event promises a close and engaging battle between youth and experience.

Selections

1. The Mid-Day Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (3)

2. The Indiarace.com Cup: 1 (4), 2. (1)

3. The Racingpulse.in Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (2)

4. The Times Of India Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (3)

5. The Hindu Trophy: 1 (6), 2. (3)

6. The Free Press Journal Trophy: 1. Opus Dei (2), 2. Giacomo (3)

7. The Race Mirror Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (6)

