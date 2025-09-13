Pune Horse Racing, Results: Siege Courageous Dominates Supreme Pune City Gold Cup

Representational pic |

Siege Courageous, the seasoned six-year-old gelding, produced a commanding performance to clinch the Supreme Pune City Gold Cup at the Pune meeting held on Saturday. The race, though contested by a small field of just four runners, turned out to be an exhibition of sheer authority from the gelding trained to perfection.

Jockey Akshay Kumar, who has been in fine touch this season, guided Siege Courageous with flawless precision. Despite the presence of the tote favourite Gade, who looked threatening until the final 100 meters, Kumar never let the pressure show. Urging his mount at just the right moment, he surged ahead in the straight, leaving no chance for his rivals.

In the end, Siege Courageous galloped past the winning post with an emphatic burst, finishing more than six lengths clear of the opposition. Gade, despite showing promise early on, had to settle for second, while the remaining runners were left to battle for the minor placings.

The victory not only reaffirmed Siege Courageous’ class but also underscored the tactical brilliance of Akshay Kumar, whose timing and judgement proved decisive on the day. For the connections, it was a moment of pride, as the gelding stamped his authority in a race that, though small in numbers, carried immense prestige.