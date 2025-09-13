 Pune Horse Racing, Results: Siege Courageous Dominates Supreme Pune City Gold Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPune Horse Racing, Results: Siege Courageous Dominates Supreme Pune City Gold Cup

Pune Horse Racing, Results: Siege Courageous Dominates Supreme Pune City Gold Cup

Jockey Akshay Kumar, who has been in fine touch this season, guided Siege Courageous with flawless precision

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Siege Courageous, the seasoned six-year-old gelding, produced a commanding performance to clinch the Supreme Pune City Gold Cup at the Pune meeting held on Saturday. The race, though contested by a small field of just four runners, turned out to be an exhibition of sheer authority from the gelding trained to perfection.

Jockey Akshay Kumar, who has been in fine touch this season, guided Siege Courageous with flawless precision. Despite the presence of the tote favourite Gade, who looked threatening until the final 100 meters, Kumar never let the pressure show. Urging his mount at just the right moment, he surged ahead in the straight, leaving no chance for his rivals.

In the end, Siege Courageous galloped past the winning post with an emphatic burst, finishing more than six lengths clear of the opposition. Gade, despite showing promise early on, had to settle for second, while the remaining runners were left to battle for the minor placings.

Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Money Fair Produces Late Surge To Capture Southern Command Trophy
article-image

The victory not only reaffirmed Siege Courageous’ class but also underscored the tactical brilliance of Akshay Kumar, whose timing and judgement proved decisive on the day. For the connections, it was a moment of pride, as the gelding stamped his authority in a race that, though small in numbers, carried immense prestige.

FPJ Shorts
Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual Assault: Reports
Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual Assault: Reports
VIDEO: ‘Sushila Karki’s Appointment As Nepal PM A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment,’ Says PM Modi In Imphal Rally
VIDEO: ‘Sushila Karki’s Appointment As Nepal PM A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment,’ Says PM Modi In Imphal Rally
Thieves Who Slit Woman’s Throat & Showered At Her Hyderabad Home Before Fleeing Arrested
Thieves Who Slit Woman’s Throat & Showered At Her Hyderabad Home Before Fleeing Arrested
Odisha School Tragedy: Fevikwik Applied To Eyes Of 8 Students Asleep In Hostel; Headmaster Suspended, Inquiry Launched
Odisha School Tragedy: Fevikwik Applied To Eyes Of 8 Students Asleep In Hostel; Headmaster Suspended, Inquiry Launched

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual...

Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Two Cricketing Heavyweights Collide In Dubai?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Two Cricketing Heavyweights Collide In Dubai?

'I Would Like Him To Play Till 50': Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Reflects On Virat Kohli's Retirement...

'I Would Like Him To Play Till 50': Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Reflects On Virat Kohli's Retirement...

'India Is Going To Kick Everybody's...': Zayed Khan's Bullish Statement On Asia Cup 2025's Winning...

'India Is Going To Kick Everybody's...': Zayed Khan's Bullish Statement On Asia Cup 2025's Winning...

Video: Shubman Gill Takes One-Handed Blinders During Training Session Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...

Video: Shubman Gill Takes One-Handed Blinders During Training Session Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...