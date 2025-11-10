PM Modi Lauds Rising Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3 Goa, Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai

Prime Minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon. | X @narendramodi & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa on Sunday.

In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon.

Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement. Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young Party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya… pic.twitter.com/L2fn6Tf6W9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2025

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.

