 PM Modi Lauds Rising Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3 Goa, Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Lauds Rising Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3 Goa, Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai

PM Modi Lauds Rising Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3 Goa, Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon. | X @narendramodi & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa on Sunday.

In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon.

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

Read Also
‘59kg Biryani Ka Lalach Do...’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Azam Khan Over His...
article-image

Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.

FPJ Shorts
'Urban Mobility Planning In Tier 2 & 3 Cities Must Begin Today': Union Minister Manohar Lal
'Urban Mobility Planning In Tier 2 & 3 Cities Must Begin Today': Union Minister Manohar Lal
'Born Behind Bars, Still Fighting For Freedom': The Unending Struggle Of Buldhana's Jail-Born Man
'Born Behind Bars, Still Fighting For Freedom': The Unending Struggle Of Buldhana's Jail-Born Man
'Grateful To Be Living In Goa..': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Alarming Air Pollution
'Grateful To Be Living In Goa..': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Alarming Air Pollution
WB SI Admit Card 2025 Released For PMT And PET At wbpolice.gov.in; Steps To Download And Key Guidelines
WB SI Admit Card 2025 Released For PMT And PET At wbpolice.gov.in; Steps To Download And Key Guidelines

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arrested J&K Doctor Aadil Ahmad Rather's Confession Leads Police To 300-kg RDX, AK-47 Haul In...

Arrested J&K Doctor Aadil Ahmad Rather's Confession Leads Police To 300-kg RDX, AK-47 Haul In...

PM Modi Lauds Rising Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3 Goa, Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi...

PM Modi Lauds Rising Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3 Goa, Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi...

Delhi MCD Bypolls: BJP, Congress, AAP Release Candidate Lists For 12 Wards; Voting On November 30,...

Delhi MCD Bypolls: BJP, Congress, AAP Release Candidate Lists For 12 Wards; Voting On November 30,...

Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Light To Moderate Rainfall; Here's To Check Details

Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Light To Moderate Rainfall; Here's To Check Details

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over...