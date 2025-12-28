UP: Muslim Boys Assaulted By Bajrang Dal At Friend’s Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations, Later Challaned By Police For Breach Of Peace In Bareilly - VIDEO

A birthday celebration at a cafe in Bareilly turned chaotic after members of a right-wing group allegedly stormed the venue, objecting to the presence of two Muslim youths. However, in a move that has sparked criticism, police action was taken against the two Muslim boys and a cafe staffer, rather than against those who disrupted the event and allegedly assaulted the youths.

The incident took place in the Rajendranagar area, where a nursing student was celebrating her birthday with around 10 friends, all classmates from the same college. According to reports, two of the friends belonged to the Muslim community, which reportedly prompted Bajrang Dal activists to arrive at the cafe, raise slogans and accuse the group of “love jihad.” The situation quickly escalated, leaving those inside the café frightened as chaos unfolded both inside and outside the premises.

Despite repeated clarifications by the student that all those present were friends and that the gathering was purely a birthday celebration, the protesters allegedly continued their sloganeering and harassment. Cafe staff attempted to control the situation, but tensions persisted.

Police from Dial 112 and Premnagar police station reached the spot and questioned those involved. Officials later acknowledged that no “love jihad” angle was found and that it was merely a birthday party with friends. The girl was handed over to her family as a precaution, and other students were also sent home.

However, police booked the two Muslim youths and a cafe employee under sections related to breach of peace. No action was reported against the right-wing activists accused of storming the café and creating the disturbance, raising questions over selective policing and accountability.