Gauhati High Court Clears Ancillary Works For ₹498-Crore Kamakhya Corridor, Says Temple Structure Must Remain Untouched

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has allowed the Assam government to go ahead with certain preparatory and ancillary works under the ₹498-crore Kamakhya Corridor project, while making it clear that the main temple structure must not be disturbed in any way.

Speaking to media, Advicate Generel Devajit Lon Saikia said the court permitted development of a holding ground at Bangshibagan and improvement of an alternate route for pilgrims. However, it specified that these works must not interfere with the main shrine or core construction of the corridor project.

The Kamakhya Corridor project, officially known as the Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana, aims to upgrade infrastructure around the revered Kamakhya Temple. The plan includes expanding the area around the temple from around 3,000 sq ft to nearly 100,000 sq ft and widening the existing access path from 8–10 feet to about 27–30 feet to better manage the heavy rush of devotees.

The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that raised concerns about possible damage to the ancient shrine and its surroundings. The petition urged the government to strictly follow provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

During the hearing, the state government assured the court that no main construction work would begin without necessary technical clearances, including hydrological and geological studies. It said the entire project is being monitored by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, which has already completed detailed surveys and submitted its report to the court.

According to the report, the proposed construction will not harm the temple structure or its underground features. The Indian Institute of Hydrology has also examined subsurface conditions and excavation requirements. Based on these findings, a revised design map has been prepared.

The government clarified that construction will be restricted to the designated Down Hill area and will not extend into the Upper Hill zone where the main temple stands. No work will be carried out inside the sanctum or within the temple premises.

Also Watch:

Officials also dismissed claims that the Chinnamasta Temple would be demolished, calling such reports baseless. “No one will dare to touch the temple structure. The temple will remain exactly as it is,” the government submitted before the court.

It was further stated that the project is limited to improving infrastructure and approach roads for devotees. Authorities assured that there will be no impact on the natural water flow inside the sanctum, as the water channels are located on the opposite side of the proposed construction area.

Construction work had begun earlier but was temporarily halted due to the court proceedings. With the High Court’s latest order and defined boundaries in place, the state government is now set to resume work on the approved portions of the Kamakhya Corridor project.